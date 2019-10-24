Man arrested over ‘gun mugging’ of tourists on Dublin street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a mugging on Italian tourists in Dublin during which a suspected replica firearm was used.

The attack, close to the Guinness Storehouse tourist attraction in the south inner city, was recorded on CCTV, with the footage published by the media.

The man arrested is believed by gardaí to be one of two males involved in the armed mugging of two members of the Italian tour group.

However, the suspect brandishing the gun, or replica weapon, used in the attack remains at large but he is being sought by investigating officers.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to this incident,” said the Garda. “He is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kevin Street Garda station. Investigations are continuing.”

The arrested man is known to gardaí and is believed to be from the inner city.

The attack occurred on Long’s Place, Dublin 8, at about 6pm on Monday and targeted a young man and woman who were part of a large group of foreign tourists .

Cash and phone

The two tourists who were targeted were at the back of the group when the attackers walked up to them and began engaging them on conversation.

The assailants then threatened the young man, who appears to surrender either money or a mobile phone to the muggers. The woman rummages in her handbag though she does not appear to be robbed of any items.

While the tour group appeared unaware of what was happening and continued walking up the street, one of their number eventually returned. He then appears to appeal to the man with the suspected replica firearm to desist in his threats and then comforts the woman as the attackers walk away.