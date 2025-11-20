Trump signs Bill to compel release of more Epstein documents

A billboard in Times Square, paid for by the group Home of the Brave, highlights Jeffrey Epstein's comment that Donald Trump 'knew about the girls.' Photograph: Adam Gray/Getty Images

Donald Trump signed a Bill on Wednesday directing the justice department to release files from the investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, surrendering in the face of pressure from Democrats and his own conservative base.

The signature marked a sharp reversal for the US president, who had the authority to release the documents himself, but chose not to.

Democrats have gloried in the controversy over the files and the possibility they may contain compromising information about Mr Trump, who had a personal friendship with Epstein, a wealthy financier who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Mr Trump sought to flip that script after signing the Bill in a posting to Truth Social that pointed out Epstein’s ties to the Democratic Party.

“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!,” Mr Trump wrote on Wednesday night.

The justice department has 30 days to release all files related to Epstein, including the investigation into his death by suicide in a federal prison cell. The legislation permits redacting identifying information of victims, but specifically bars officials from declining to disclose information over concerns about “embarrassment, reputational harm or political sensitivity”.

Mr Trump wavered on the issue for years before finally succumbing to political pressure. On the campaign trail, he pledged to release the Epstein files. Once in office, he changed his position, calling the issue a “hoax” and railing against those who wanted to make the documents public.

But he reversed course in recent days after it was clear the House of Representatives would pass legislation, saying “we have nothing to hide” and that “it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown’” .

After Mr Trump indicated his approval of the Bill, Republican holdouts swiftly moved it through the House and then the Senate.

Mike Johnson, the US House speaker, had stalled the Bill for months, and after the House passed it, Mr Johnson said he hoped the Senate would amend it, which it did not.

The justice department said earlier this year that it had released all the documents it could about Epstein without hindering investigations or revealing information about his victims.

“Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing,” a justice department memo from July said. “Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing.”

It is not clear what the department will release in response to the Bill, which details a host of potential items that must be released, but provides exceptions for some materials.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein, which was shown to the court during her sex trafficking trial in New York. Photograph: US Department of Justice

The Bill calls for the attorney general to make unclassified Epstein-related documents publicly available “in a searchable and downloadable format”, including all investigations into Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, flight logs and travel records, individuals referenced or named in connection with his crimes, entities that were tied to his trafficking or financial networks, immunity deals and other plea agreements, internal communications about charging decisions, documentation of his detention and death, and details about any file deletions.

The department will have 30 days to turn over the documents. The Bill provides for some exceptions, including redactions of victims’ identifying information or personal files, any depictions of child sexual abuse, releases that would jeopardise active investigations or prosecutions and depictions of death or abuse.

Members of Congress released tens of thousands of documents that resurfaced and added depth to relationships Epstein had with prominent figures, including Larry Summers, the former treasury secretary, and Michael Wolff, the writer and Trump biographer.

Mr Trump and Epstein were once friends, and the president’s name is in some of the documents released by members of Congress so far, though the mentions do not mean he was a party to any of Epstein’s criminal activity.

Documents released by Democratic members of the House oversight committee included an email from Epstein to Mr Wolff in which the financier said of Mr Trump: “Of course, he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” In another, he called Trump the “dog that hasn’t barked”.

Epstein emailed people about Mr Trump regularly, usually derogatorily. “I have met some very bad people,” he wrote in one email. “None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body.” - Guardian