Crime & Law

Man (73) to appear in court in connection with attempted murder of PSNI detective

John Caldwell was shot several times while off duty in 2023 and subsequently retired on medical grounds

Derry no1-27/3/02-Trevor McBride picture-PSNI unifor the new PSNI cap emblem(cap badge)at afternoon press conference in Derry-see story
Several people have previously appeared in court charged with offences linked to the shooting attack. Photograph: Trevor McBride
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 23:381 MIN READ

A 73-year-old man has been charged with preparation of terrorism acts by police investigating the attempted murder of PSNI Det Chief Insp John Caldwell in Northern Ireland.

In February 2023, Mr Caldwell was shot several times while he was off duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team.

Several people have previously appeared in court charged with offences linked to the shooting attack.

Mr Caldwell has since retired from the PSNI on medical grounds.

READ MORE

Garda arrested after drugs worth €100,000 missing from evidence locker

Male domestic abuse victims ‘largely unseen’ due to embarrassment, shame and fear - study

Europe-wide prosecutor can help ‘join the dots’ in tackling organised crime

Ryanair fails to get order for return of documents seized in Dublin and taken to Italy

The PSNI arrested two men, aged 37 and 73, in connection with the attempted murder on Tuesday evening.

Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch have charged the 73-year-old man following his arrest and subsequent detention under the Terrorism Act.

The man, arrested in the Ardboe area of Co Tyrone, has been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The 37-year-old man has been released to be reported to the PPS. – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter