DAA boardroom bust-up could end up in court and the Irish technology tracking World Cup stars

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs with Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien who is refusing to sanction his exit deal. Photograph: Alan Betson

The boardroom battle at airports authority, DAA, could be heading for the courts as Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien refuses to sign off on an exit deal for embattled chief executive Kenny Jacobs. Arthur Beesley has the details.

Also in the courts, Ryanair has failed to secure orders seeking the return of documents seized from its Dublin office and used extensively by the Italian competition authority to reach a provisional view the airline had engaged in anticompetitive conduct in that country.

Elsewhere, Musgrave, the retail and wholesale group behind the SuperValu, Centra, Donnybrook Fair and Daybreak brands, made profits of €2.6 million a week last year, as sales hit a record €5.2 billion, writes Hugh Dooley.

Ireland’s World Cup exploits cannot escape our business team. As the Irish squad swarmed around Troy Parrott after his goal ensured Ireland of a World Cup playoff game, he ripped off his jersey revealing a GPS vest developed by StatSports, a Newry company which is far from the only Irish success story in the sports technology space, writes Emmet Ryan.

The wind energy industry says Ireland has no chance of hitting its 2030 targets for offshore wind energy, with developers in the sector telling an Oireachtas committee that unreasonable demands and delays in the planning system are to blame. Kevin O’Sullivan was there.

People should be allowed to sue social media platforms for full reimbursement of costs they incur from being tricked by the fraudulent advertisements they publish, writes Martin Wolf, arguing that once that is allowed, such advertisements will surely disappear.

House prices rose by 7.6 per cent in the 12 months to September, according to the latest residential property price index, compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Prices in Dublin rose by 5.3 per cent over the period while property price inflation outside the capital was running at 9.4 per cent, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy. In some commuter counties, the figure was as high as 13 per cent.

Irishman Luke Barrington once used his tech smarts to join a search for the tomb of Genghis Khan. Now, he heads up Google Earth which is harnessing the power of AI to try to predict natural disasters and highlight the communities that could potentially be affected by them. He spoke to Ciara O’Brien.

People will no longer be bombarded by constant requests to accept or reject “cookies” when browsing the internet, under proposed changes to the European Union’s data privacy laws. Instead, writes Jack Power in Brussels, users would be allowed to accept or reject cookies for a six-month period and, potentially, set their browser to automatically opt-in or out.

On this week’s episode of Inside Business, host Ciarán Hancock is joined by Irish Times technology reporter Ciara O’Brien and work correspondent Emmet Malone to look at the role of AI in the hiring and firing of workers as new research from hiring platform Greenhouse suggests that AI has created a ‘doom loop’ between applicants and those who are hiring.

Finally, technology entrepreneur Garry Moroney has been named as chief executive of The Irish Times media group. Mr Moroney will take up his role on December 1st, staff at the group were told on Wednesday.

