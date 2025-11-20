Man (42) arrested over bank raid in Cork

The raid happened at the Bank of Ireland branch at Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Douglas. Source: Google Street View

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man aged 42 for questioning about a bank raid in the city in which a lone raider held up staff and made off with more than €6,000 in cash.

The robbery happened at 2pm when the raider, wearing a baseball cap and scarf, approached counter staff at the Bank of Ireland branch at Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Douglas.

The raider handed over a note informing the staff that he had a gun and gestured towards his coat pocket. The bank teller handed over to him a quantity of cash from the till.

The man fled the bank on foot into the shopping centre and made his way to the toilets, where it appears he changed his clothes before heading back out on to the street.

Gardaí arrived quickly on the scene and began examining CCTV footage from the bank and elsewhere in the shopping centre in the hope of being able to identify the robber.

Gardaí then arrested a man from the Douglas area on the South Douglas Road and recovered more than €6,000 in cash which they believe was taken in the raid.

Gardaí did not find any gun on the man, and believe the raider did not in fact have a weapon but may have used his fingers to pretend he had a gun in his pocket when he threatened bank staff.

The man was taken to Togher Garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows detectives question him for up to 24 hours about the robbery.