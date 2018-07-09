Man arrested over fatal stabbing in Limerick city pub

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Connor at a pub in Limerick.

The suspect, aged in his 40s, was arrested by gardaí in the past hour and brought to Henry Street Garda station for questioning about the murder.

The man is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to question him for up to 24 hours without charge.

Patrick O’Connor (24) from Kileely, Limerick, sustained critical stab wounds while he was socialising in Fitzgerald’s Bar, Thomondgate, last Saturday night.

Gardaí have begun a murder investigation and have set up a special incident room at Mayorstone Garda station.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the investigation, was last evening granted a further 48 hours in which to hold Fitzgerald’s Bar as a designated crime scene.

The application was made before Limerick District Court, sitting in Kilmallock, around 6pm on Sunday.

Gardaí attached to the Technical Unit are continuing to carry out forensic investigations at the pub.

According to Garda sources Mr O’Connor and the suspect for his murder were in one another’s company at Fitzgerald’s Bar “for a couple of hours”.

Gardaí said they had no clear motive for the attack.

They believe Mr O’Connor was fatally stabbed in front of crowd of onlookers inside Fitzgerald’s Bar.

Supt Smart, appealing for witnesses yesterday, said there was “a large number of people within the public house (Saturday) evening (watching) two World Cup games early yesterday afternoon and into the evening”.

Gardaí at Fitzgerald’s Bar on Sexton Street North, in Limerick city where Patrick O’Connor was fatally stabbed. Photograph: Don Moloney/Press 22

“A number of people have come forward and we have actively interviewed them and taken statements from them, and I’d like to thank them for coming forward to us.”

“However, Supt Smart added that “a number of other people that haven’t come forward yet, and we are seeking their assistance to tell us what they saw within the public house”.

A postmortem on Mr O’Connor’s body is to be carried out by deputy state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, at approximately 2pm, Monday.

Anyone with information for the Garda investigating team have been asked to contact Mayorstone Garda station on 061-456980, or on the Garda Confidential number, 1800-666-111.

“It might be the vital part of the jigsaw that we need,” said Supt Smart.