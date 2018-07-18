Man arrested over bomb attack on Gerry Adams home released

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with an attack on the home of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has been released on bail.

The man was detained on Tuesday night on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, linked to incidents at the homes of Mr Adams and fellow Sinn Féin member Bobby Storey.

Officers also carried out searches of properties in west Belfast on Tuesday night.

Explosive devices were hurled at the west Belfast homes of Mr Adams and Mr Storey on Friday night, withSinn Féin condemning the “reprehensible and cowardly” attacks.

Gerry Adams (right) attends a rally alongside Bobby Storey called in support of the former Sinn Féin president on Monday in Belfast after explosive devices were thrown at the men’s homes. Photograph: Getty

No-one was injured, but a car in the driveway of Mr Adams’ home was damaged.

Police said the remnants of large, industrial firework-type devices were found at both properties.

The detained man was released on bail on Wednesday morning pending further police inquiries.

Following the attacks, Mr Adams said he was “very, very thankful” that no-one was hurt.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said on Monday that Sinn Féin members were reviewing their security in the wake of the attacks.

While Sinn Féin has blamed dissident republicans for the attacks, police have yet to publicly attribute responsibility.

Hundreds of people attended a rally in west Belfast on Monday evening to demonstrate support for Mr Adams and Mr Storey.

At the event, Mrs McDonald branded the dissidents as “enemies of the people”. - PA