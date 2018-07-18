Man (25) remanded in custody over seizure of gun in Dublin

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged over the seizure of a revolver and 11 rounds of ammunition in Dublin.

Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau discovered a firearm in a car on Monday and also seized drugs in a follow-up search.

Keith Gilroy, from Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin was charged with two offences under the Firearms Act for possessing the Smith & Wesson revolver and 11 rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances, on the Howth Road, Killester on July 16th, 2018.

He also had two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act for unlawful possession of cannabis and possessing it with intent to supply at a house on Sean O’Casey Avenue, Dublin on the same date.

He was to brought to appear before Judge Miriam Walsh at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Dressed in a white jumper, dark navy jeans and blue and black trainers, he remained silent during his brief hearing.

Det Garda Gavin O’Gara told Judge Walsh that Mr Gilroy had been detained at Clontarf Garda station under the Offences Against the State Act. He was charged with the firearms offences on Tuesday at 11.32pm and with the drugs offences on Wednesday morning.

He made no reply to any of the charges, Det Garda O’Gara said, adding that there would be an objection to bail.

Conor Ruane, defending, said a bail application was not being made at this stage.

The solicitor furnished the court with a statement of means and asked for legal aid to be granted to Mr Gilroy. He said his client was a suitable candidate and was not working.

Judge Walsh remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on July 25th, 2018.

A second man, aged 28, was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.