Man (34) assaulted in Dublin at the weekend has died

A 34-year-old man assaulted in Tallaght, Dublin, on Saturday night has died.

Vincent Parsons, with an address in the Clondalkin area, was discovered with head injuries by passersby in Killinarden Estate at around 11pm.

It is understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby public house where he had been socialising. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by gardaí where he was pronounced dead this Monday evening.

The office of the State pathologist has been notified and arrangements are being put in place for a postmortem examination to be carried out.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a public house in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile two other men are understood to be in a serious condition in hospital after being injured in assaults in Co Meath and west Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí said they were alerted at 3am on Saturday to a young man who had been found lying on the ground on Watergate Street in Navan.

The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda but was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí arrested a 22-year-old in connection with the matter and he was detained under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Anyone who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am and 3.30am on Saturday and who may have witnessed the assault is asked to to contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also investigating a second serious assault in Tallaght, which occurred in the Cloonmore Green area, at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his early 30s was seriously injured in the attack, and taken to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is still described as serious.

The scene of the assault was preserved by gardaí, and a technical examination has been carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.