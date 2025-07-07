US mother and son charged over €1m cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport

The pair were charged with unlawful possession and importation of cannabis, and having it for sale or supply.

A New York mother and son charged over a seizure of almost €1 million worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport on Sunday have been remanded in custody.

Hellasha Tingman (48) and her 30-year-old son, Shawndell Gaston, of the Bronx, in New York, USA, were each charged with unlawful possession and importation of cannabis, and having it for sale or supply.

They appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Monday, facing bail objections.

Garda Sinéad Deevy gave evidence of the arrest of Ms Tingman at customs in Terminal 2 under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court heard the woman gave no reply when charged with possessing 26.2kg of cannabis with an approximate value of €524,000, in two suitcases.

Questioned by defence barrister Paddy Flynn, instructed by solicitor Tracy Horan, the garda agreed that the overall seizure involved 49kg of cannabis, worth almost €1 million.

Mr Flynn said his client earns $177 a week and pays $790 rent.

Judge Kelly held she was entitled to legal aid and noted Ms Tingman was making a bail application at this stage. She remanded her in custody to appear again.

Garda Thomas Bourke said Mr Gaston made no reply when charged with the same category of offences in connection with the rest of the seizure. His solicitor, Paddy McGarry, said his client was not applying for bail at this stage.

Judge Kelly allowed him legal aid and remanded them in custody to appear again on July 11th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.