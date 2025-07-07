Apartment size reductions offer ‘small, dark’ and ‘sad vision’ for Dublin, councillors say

Green Party councillor Donna Cooney said the proposed changes could lead to Dublin city becoming a 'cultural wasteland'. Photograph: Getty

Dublin city is at risk of becoming a “cultural wasteland” full of “small, dark” homes under changes to apartment standards due to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday, Dublin city councillors have warned.

Councillors are seeking an “urgent meeting” with Minister for Housing James Browne to discuss the proposed changes which would allow developers to build smaller apartments, with fewer windows and without communal spaces.

A specific provision in the Dublin City Development Plan, which requires developers of large-scale housing – schemes 10,000sq m or larger – to include a minimum of 5 per cent community or cultural space, is also expected to be vetoed by the Minister.

In advance of the Cabinet meeting, city councillors, including Fine Gael Lord Mayor Ray McAdam, on Monday night agreed an emergency motion expressing “grave concern at central Government overreach” and its “undermining of local democracy and its efforts to undermine the principle of sustainable community development”.

The change is expected to have “huge implications for the city council”, councillors said, but was going to Cabinet “without any consultation or engagement with local authorities.”

These changes represented a “developer-led race to the bottom and further reduction in minimum standards and guidelines when it comes to apartment developments”, their motion said.

The current minimum floor area for a studio is 37sq m, 45sq m for a one-bed apartment, 63sq m for a two-bed and 90sq m for a three-bed apartment. It is understood that under the proposals, the minimum size of a studio will be reduced to 32sq m, while a new standard for a three-bedroom apartment of 76sq m will be introduced. The other sizes will not change, but there will be no restriction on the number of smaller apartments in any development, and cultural and communal spaces will not be required.

Green Party spokeswoman on arts and culture Donna Cooney, said the proposals would “undermine years of careful, considerate, sustainable planning for quality liveable housing and a vibrant, cultural Dublin city”.

Cllr Cooney said Mr Browne “paints a sad vision for our city if these regressive measures are adopted by Cabinet. Our capital city could become a cultural wasteland with single people surviving in small dark studio apartments, in blocks with less private space, fewer couples, or family apartments and no community or cultural space to reduce developers’ costs. What a sad vision for our city”.

Labour Party councillor, Darragh Moriarty, in a statement, said the measures represented a “blatant attack” on the principle of building sustainable communities.

“Not alone are Government intent on further reducing the size and quality of the homes that the people of Dublin so desperately need, they are also hell-bent on giving in to developer pressure and gutting hard-won community and cultural space requirements in larger developments. Dublin City Council, the country’s largest local authority, had no prior warning of these new guidelines, has not been consulted or had any opportunity to offer input.”

Sinn Féin’s Micheál MacDonncha said the Minister and the Government was “yet again riding roughshod not only over the development plan, but the experience of councillors and officials” who deal with housing and planning issues. It “shows this Government’s contempt for the reality on the ground”.

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne said it was “galling” the Minister would blame the housing crisis on the council’s provision for cultural space. She added that he was acquiescing to the developer lobby in an example of “grubby politics”.

Independent councillor Cieran Perry said the “blatant pandering to the building industry was absolutely shocking”.