Belfast man in court accused of throwing dog at former partner

A west Belfast man allegedly assaulted his former partner by throwing a dog at her, a court has heard.

Aidan Magennis is accused of knocking the woman over with the pet before breaking plant pots and candlestick holders in their home.

The 29-year-old, of Colin Glen Green, faces charges of common assault, criminal damage and theft over the alleged incident on July 16th.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in a wheelchair, with his lawyer disclosing that he broke both legs sometime last month.

A prosecution lawyer set out details of the charges against the accused.

“The allegation is that he lifted her (the ex-partner’s) dog and threw it at her, hitting her on the back and causing her to fall to her knees,” he said.

“He then ran through the house, breaking several items before leaving with a door key.”

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna said his client denies the charges.

Asked why Mr Magennis failed to turn up for a previous court appearance, Mr McKenna replied: “He has two broken legs.”

District Judge Peter Magill was told the defendant spent 10 days in the Royal Victoria Hospital last month.

Opposing bail, police said Mr Magennis was being sought before he was detained on Wednesday under arrest warrants.

Refusing bail, Mr Magill expressed doubts about Mr Magennis turning up for future court dates. He remanded the defendant in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.