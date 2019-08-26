Garda investigate death threats against Hong Kong demonstrators

Gardaí are investigating a series of alleged death threats made against pro-Hong Kong demonstrators in Dublin.

Hong Kong emigrants and their supporters have been organising protests worldwide against what they see as an increasing encroachment from China on the affairs of the city.

A series of small protests have taken place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin since May, when the Chinese government announced an extradition Bill allowing Hong Kong residents to be tried in Chinese courts.

Gardaí have been alerted that one man, believed to be a Chinese national studying in Ireland, has made threats to kill the protesters, accusing them of being “separatists”.

The threats allegedly appeared on Facebook and in a private online chat group for Chinese people living in Ireland. In one post the man allegedly said he wanted to kill the protesters “one by one”. He also posted about “finishing them” and harming them with a kitchen knife, gardaí have been told.

One of the protesters, a young man from Hong Kong, made a complaint to gardaí in Dublin last week and provided them with screenshots of the suspect’s social media accounts including images of guns and explosives. He has also alleged he is being “stalked” by Chinese nationals on a daily basis.

The college attended by the Chinese man has been alerted and is in touch with local gardaí.

Tensions between Chinese and Hong Kong nationals living in Ireland have increased since the current crisis began in May.

“There is distrust and suspicion. I have friends who pretend they are not from Hong Kong so they don’t get abuse,” a Hong Kong national, who asked not to be named, told The Irish Times. “Others are happy to protest.”

Facial recognition

He said there is also fear protesters could be targeted by the Chinese government if they return to the region. Many of the demonstrators outside the GPO kept their faces covered in the belief that Chinese officials were using facial recognition technology to identify them.

Last week a demonstration in support of the Beijing government and its stance on Hong Kong took place outside the GPO. Demonstrators waved the flag of the communist regime and unfurled a banner declaring “Hong Kong is part of China forever”.

There have been several reports of threats of violence against pro-Hong Kong supporters living in other countries in recent months, with the threats mostly coming from Chinese emigrants. Last week a saleswoman in Australia was fired from her position after stating the Hong Kong supporters “should all get executed by firing squad”.

Hong Kong is part of China but enjoys a semi-autonomous status following its handover by the British in 1997. A promise by Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam to suspend the proposed extradition Bill has done little to quell protests in the city which have seen millions take to the streets over the last three months.