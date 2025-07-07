Crime & Law

Man detained after second seizure of cannabis at Dublin Airport within two days

Mother and son charged over €1m seizure on Sunday with man (30s) arrested over €462,000 on Monday

An arrivals sign in English and Gaelic at the international airport in Dublin, Ireland
An arrivals sign in English and Gaelic at the international airport in Dublin, Ireland
Mary Carolan
Mon Jul 07 2025 - 20:16

A man (30s) was detained by gardaí on Monday in connection with the seizure by Revenue officers of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €462,000 at Dublin Airport.

About 23kg of herbal cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked from a flight originating in Thailand, a Revenue statement said.

The man is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda station.

The seizure was made after a separate seizure at the airport on Sunday of 52kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €1,040,000.

READ MORE

Man (84) admits using sex photos recovered from woman’s old phone to harass her

Mother and daughter killed in Donegal crash remembered at joint funeral

Why Kilkenny won’t get a rematch after scoreboard error and other things we learned from the GAA weekend

I’ve found my new favourite food destination in Ireland, so why did it take me 10 years to get here?

A mother and son were subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána in relation to the Sunday seizure and both appeared before Dublin District Court on Monday. They are Hellasha Tingman (48) and her son Shawndell Gaston (30), of the Bronx, New York, USA.

Both were charged with unlawful possession and importation of cannabis and having it for sale or supply.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan is the Legal Affairs Correspondent of the Irish Times