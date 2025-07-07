Man detained after second seizure of cannabis at Dublin Airport within two days

An arrivals sign in English and Gaelic at the international airport in Dublin, Ireland

A man (30s) was detained by gardaí on Monday in connection with the seizure by Revenue officers of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €462,000 at Dublin Airport.

About 23kg of herbal cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked from a flight originating in Thailand, a Revenue statement said.

The man is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda station.

The seizure was made after a separate seizure at the airport on Sunday of 52kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €1,040,000.

A mother and son were subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána in relation to the Sunday seizure and both appeared before Dublin District Court on Monday. They are Hellasha Tingman (48) and her son Shawndell Gaston (30), of the Bronx, New York, USA.

Both were charged with unlawful possession and importation of cannabis and having it for sale or supply.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.