‘Only consolation’ from deaths of Donegal mother and daughter is they are together, funeral hears

The coffins of Natalie McLaughlin and her six-year-old daughter Ella, are carried after their funeral Mass, from Sacred Heart Church in Carndonagh, Co Donegal, to its adjoining cemetery for burial. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Side by side, the white coffins of mother and daughter Natalie (27) and Ella McLaughlin (six) sat at the altar of the Church of the Sacred Heart in Carndonagh for their funeral Mass.

The congregation heard of Natalie’s caring ways, and how she made sure her children knew they were the “most loved in the world”.

Tributes to Ella celebrated a bubbly and entertaining girl who “lived such a full life in a very short six years”.

Amidst their grief, the “only consolation” that Natalie’s family has from the tragedy is that they are now together.

Ella died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Glentogher Road, just outside Carndonagh, Co Donegal on July 2nd. The following day, Natalie, who worked as a nurse in a Carndonagh doctor’s surgery died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Ella McLaughlin (6) and her mother Natalie were both killed in a car crash near Carndonagh, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Boland

Hundreds lined the streets of Carndonagh town centre as the beloved mother and daughter’s funeral cortege made its way to the church. Local schools and sports clubs from across the town stood out in solidarity and shops pulled their blinds in a mark of respect.

Only two of the car’s occupants survived the crash. At the funeral Mass, prayers were said for the speedy recovery of Natalie’s partner Tyrone Irwin, who is in Altnagelvin Hospital and Rhea-Rose, who is 18 months old and continues to be treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The young family had enjoyed a holiday to Portugal just two weeks ago.

Parish priest Fr Con McLaughlin said the pain of the tragedy has been felt throughout the whole community.

Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He recounted the day that Natalie, Tyrone and the children began a journey in their red Opel Corsa, a trip that “would be a journey which was to rob them of their young lives”.

Fr McLaughlin said: “The pain is felt not only in Carndonagh, but also throughout our Inishowen and further afield because it provides painful memories of all too many similar tragedies that have taken place throughout the region.”

Fr McLaughlin shared that Natalie’s mother offered one comment when she said: “The only consolation I have is now, that they are together”.

“Two young lives taken. No one has the answers,” said Fr McLaughlin.

Gifts and eulogies from Natalie’s family honoured the passions and characters of both mother and daughter.

Natalie’s nursing uniform was presented to the altar. A tribute from her brother Tiernan recalled how much she loved her job and cared for everyone.

“Our Nat was the best big sister, mum, friend, daughter. She put everyone before herself, maybe sometimes a little too much, but it was obvious how much of a caring person she really was,” Tiernan said.

Also among the gifts was Ella’s Labubu toy. She loved dancing and fashion and had been so proud to wear a Labubu doll attached to her shorts at a recent dance class, where she had many friends, just as she did at St Patrick’s Girls National School.

Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Ella’s aunt Lara recalled how much her niece loved her recent holiday to Portugal, where she learned how to swim, play chess and do magic tricks.

“Our perfect, crazy girl with her cheeky little face and sassy attitude, it was easy for Ella to leave a lasting impression on everyone that she met,” Lara said.

The funeral concluded with Ella’s favourite song, Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. The congregation listened to the touching lyrics, “Nobody’s promised tomorrow” and “If the world was ending, I want to be next to you,” before departing for Natalie and Ella’s final journey, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

To date, the local community has raised more than €43,000 through a GoFundMe for the family.