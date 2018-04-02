Man (27) charged with possession of two guns in Dublin

A 27-year-old man was charged with possession of two guns and ten rounds of ammunition at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday.

William McCarthy, with an address on Spencer Dock, Dublin 1, was arrested last Friday in Dublin.

Detective Garda Anthony Kennedy gave evidence to the court on Monday in respect of the individual’s arrest.

Gardaí stopped two cars on Monastery Gate Avenue, Clondalkin at 4.15pm last Friday. Two revolvers were found during a search of the vehicles, along with ten rounds of ammunition.

When charged with three counts of possession under the Firearms Act, Mr McCarthy made no reply, Det Kennedy told the court.

Judge Alan Mitchell granted legal aid to Mr McCarthy.

No application for bail was made the hearing, and Mr McCarthy will be remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison, until his next court hearing on Friday, April 6th at Cloverhill District Court.

The arrest was made as part of an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.