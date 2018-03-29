Swords and hatchets seized in Limerick drugs raid

A sword and a number of hatchets are among a cache of weapons seized by gardaí in Limerick.

Gardaí from Limerick city’s armed support unit raided a suspected drug den earlier this month, the Irish Independent reports.

The operation was targeting a drug gang that gardaí said were very active in the Limerick area over the past 20 years.

“This operation was significant to ensure that deadly weapons are taken out of the hands of individuals involved in organised criminality,” said An Garda Síochána, according to the report.