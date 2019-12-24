Lisa Smith likely to spend Christmas in prison after ruling

Alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith is likely to spend Christmas in prison after Dublin District Court rejected the independent surety put forward required to satisfy her bail conditions.

Ms Smith (37) from Co Louth was granted bail by the High Court last Thursday and was initially expected to take up bail last Friday. However, issues arose surrounding a €5,000 bail surety for her release.

When a surety cannot be provided on the spot in such cases, it must be presented at a later sitting of the court.

Ms Smith’s legal team presented a surety at a special sitting of the Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday. However, it was rejected by Judge Alan Mitchell.

Ms Smith, whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, is now likely to spend Christmas in jail away from her two-year-old daughter who is being cared for by relatives.

She will remain at Limerick Prison, where she has been held since her arrest, until a surety that satisfies the court is presented.

Ms Smith is charged that, between October 28th, 2015, and December 1st, 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis.

The offence is contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

Ms Smith, who is a former member of the Defence Forces, left Ireland four years ago and married after she converted to Islam. She was later found in a Syrian refugee camp.

Following a trek to Turkey with her daughter, she was brought back to Ireland on December 1st and arrested at Dublin Airport.

She has been remanded to appear before Dublin District Court on January 8th.