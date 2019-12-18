Quinn directors confident in Garda response to criminality against company

Senior directors at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) have said they remain confident in the Garda response to criminality against the company.

They held a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Wednesday night following local concerns about the re-emergence of intimidation in the Cavan-Fermanagh Border area over the last two weeks.

Although it is understood no further threats of violence have been made against the company directors following an attack on Kevin Lunney in September, a resumption of some “low level” activity in the community has been reported.

A source familiar with the situation said this mainly comprised false rumours regarding the health of QIH activities and the imminent departure of some of its top executives.

“It’s a bit worrying that perhaps this thing could gain traction again,” one person said.

‘Very encouraged’

In a statement issued after the meeting with Mr Harris, QIH directors John McCartin, Liam McCaffrey and Dara O’Reilly said they were “very encouraged” by recent arrests and the level of resources and commitment brought to ensure the safety of QIH staff and their families.

“This evening we met and thanked Commissioner Harris and his colleagues for their very significant and continuing efforts to bring those responsible for criminality to justice,” said Mr McCaffery, QIH chief executive.

“Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardaí’s efforts and by the support and goodwill of our staff, the community, our public representatives and business partners, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We remain committed to the business and community and look forward to the conclusion of the work being undertaken by the gardaí.”

Intimidation

Last month the QIH directors met PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne in what was described as a “constructive” meeting regarding the campaign of violence and intimidation against the company.

The recent escalation in police activity followed the attack on Mr Lunney, a 50-year-old father of six who was abducted as he drove towards his home in Co Fermanagh on September 17th. He was beaten and released by a Co Cavan roadside about 2½ hours later. His car was found burnt out close to Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Last week, four men charged with his abduction were remanded in custody after appearing in court in Co Roscommon. They are all charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.