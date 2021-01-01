Large sum of money stolen after masked men raid house of two elderly people

An elderly couple were left in a state of shock after their house was raided by up to five armed and masked men in Co Kildare on Thursday night.

A large amount of cash was taken during the robbery in Newbridge, according to gardaí.

“Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary which took place at a house in Newbridge, Co. Kildare yesterday evening Thursday December 31st , 2020,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

It said at approximately 5.15pm the owner of the house answered the front door to four or five masked men, who were armed with what was believed to be a firearm.

They forced their way in the house and while both home owners (a man and woman , aged in their late 80s and early 90s) were uninjured during the incident but were treated for shock by paramedics afterwards.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward,” the statement added.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with any person who may have seen anything unusual in Parc Mhuire between 5pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening or anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”