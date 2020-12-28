Four charged following assault incident on Christmas Eve in Killarney

Four people have been arrested and charged following an assault and public order incident in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí detained a woman in her 40s and three men, one in his 40s and two in their 20s, on Monday following a number of searches as part of an investigation into what a Garda statement said were “incidents of criminality” at Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, in the early hours of December 24th.

Four properties were searched and a number of items were seized, including baseball bats, slash hooks and pitchforks.

Gardaí said that two of the persons arrested, a man and a woman both aged in their 40s, were being detained in Killarney Garda station, while two males aged in their 20s were being detained in Tralee Garda station.

All were being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The four have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Mallow District Court on Tuesday, December 29th.