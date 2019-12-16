Ian Bailey arrested after High Court endorses warrant for extradition to France

Ian Bailey was arrested in Dublin on Monday after the High Court endorsed a warrant for his extradition to France in connection with the murder of a French film producer in west Cork 22 years ago.

Mr Bailey, who was in court, is expected to be released on bail pending a full hearing of the extradition proceedings.

This was the third warrant seeking the arrest of Mr Bailey and his extradition to France for the murder of film-maker Sophie Toscan du Plantier, which he denies.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was murdered in Cork in 1996. File photograph: Patrick Zimmerman/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Justice Donald Binchy on Monday afternoon endorsed the latest warrant, which marks the third time that French authorities have sought Mr Bailey’s surrender in relation to the death of Ms du Plantier, who was found dead outside her holiday home in Schull in west Cork in December 1996.

Extradition proceedings could not begin until the High Court endorsed the French warrant.

Mr Bailey, with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, west Cork, was convicted of the Frenchwoman’s murder in his absence in a Paris court earlier this year. The three-judge Cour d’Assises in Paris accordingly imposed a 25-year prison sentence on him in his absence.

The 62-year-old Englishman denies any involvement in the mother-of-one’s death. He did not attend the French court and had no legal representation in the proceedings, which he has described as a “farce”. – Additional reporting Reuters