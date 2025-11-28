Man extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland to face trial on child sex charges

The man will appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 45-year-old man has been extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland to stand trial over child sex offences.

The alleged offences occurred in the Ballymena area in August and October 2020.

Initially, the man did not answer bail and has been sought for arrest since 2021.

He was arrested in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria in April and this week, extradition proceedings were completed.

The man has now been returned to Northern Ireland where he is wanted to stand trial for five offences of sexual activity with a child.

A PSNI statement said: “This extradition demonstrates our commitment to tracking down fugitives wanted here in Northern Ireland.

“In this case we worked closely with the UK’s Joint International Crime Centre and Spain’s Policia Nacional to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to the consequences of their actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with our national and international partners to make sure offenders are brought before the courts.”

The man will appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday.