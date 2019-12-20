Government approves appointment of three new judges

The Government has approved or agreed in principle the appointment by President Michael D Higgins of three new judges and the move to a higher court of another.

At its meeting on Thursday the Government agreed to nominate Mr Justice Donald Binchy, who has been a judge of the High Court since 2014, to the Court of Appeal.

It also agreed to nominate Colm Roberts as a judge of the District Court. Both men are qualified solicitors.

In anticipation of imminent vacancies, the Government has also agreed in principle to nominate Paul Burns SC as a judge of the High Court, and Helen Boyle BL to the Circuit Court.

The nominations for appointment to each of the courts follows the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board process, the Government press office said.