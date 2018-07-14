Gerry Adams’s Belfast home attacked with explosive devices

The Belfast home of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams TD has been attacked with an explosive device.

Sinn Féin policing and justice spokesman Gerry Kelly MLA “slammed those responsible for attacks on the homes this evening of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey”.

In a statement issued just before 1am on Saturday the North Belfast MLA said two explosive devices, one of which caused damage to a car, were thrown at the houses.

“These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey, ” he said.

All well here. No one hurt. Thanks 4 all the texts & phone calls. Thanks 2 all the great neighbours, the Neighbourhood Watch & Sinn Féin reps who were here very quickly. — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) July 14, 2018



Completely condemn the leaving of dangerous devices outside the home of Gerry Adams and others in West Belfast. Someone could have been seriously hurt. People in West Belfast are fed up with these actions and want an end to bombs and guns on our streets! — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) July 14, 2018

“Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams’ home minutes before the attack.

“I would appeal for calm.

“These attacks are the desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups.”

A post from the PSNI west Belfast Twitter account issued at 11.52pm on Friday said: “Police are currently dealing with two incidents at two separate addresses in west Belfast.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

Mr Adams wrote on Twitter: “All well here. No one hurt. Thanks 4 all the texts & phone calls. Thanks 2 all the great neighbours, the Neighbourhood Watch & Sinn Féin reps who were here very quickly.”

People Before Profit West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll wrote on Twitter: “Completely condemn the leaving of dangerous devices outside the home of Gerry Adams and others in West Belfast. Someone could have been seriously hurt. People in West Belfast are fed up with these actions and want an end to bombs and guns on our streets!”