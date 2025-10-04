Discovery of man’s body in Co Meath investigated

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered outdoors in Co Meath.
His remains were discovered shortly before 10am on Friday in Agher, a townland near Summerhill.
Gardaí confirmed the body was not found in a domestic residence, but outdoors, where a technical examination of the scene was continuing on Saturday.
The man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, where a postmortem examination is due to take place.
READ MORE
“The outcome of the postmortem examination will determine the course of the investigation,” a garda spokesman said.
The local coroner has been notified, he said.