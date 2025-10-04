Crime & Law

Discovery of man’s body in Co Meath investigated

Outcome of postmortem on remains discovered on Friday will determine course of investigation

A technical examination of Co Meath scene was continuing on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
A technical examination of Co Meath scene was continuing on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Jack White
Sat Oct 04 2025 - 12:35

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered outdoors in Co Meath.

His remains were discovered shortly before 10am on Friday in Agher, a townland near Summerhill.

Gardaí confirmed the body was not found in a domestic residence, but outdoors, where a technical examination of the scene was continuing on Saturday.

The man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, where a postmortem examination is due to take place.

READ MORE

Storm Amy live updates: 49,000 premises remain without power, man who died in Donegal named

Kerry town that banned disposable coffee cups sees project falter amid Government U-turn

Israeli strikes reported in Gaza after Hamas agrees to meet parts of Trump’s peace plan

A night with the Armed Support Unit: ‘Nobody can tell you when to pull the trigger or not’

“The outcome of the postmortem examination will determine the course of the investigation,” a garda spokesman said.

The local coroner has been notified, he said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times