Discovery of man’s body in Co Meath investigated

A technical examination of Co Meath scene was continuing on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered outdoors in Co Meath.

His remains were discovered shortly before 10am on Friday in Agher, a townland near Summerhill.

Gardaí confirmed the body was not found in a domestic residence, but outdoors, where a technical examination of the scene was continuing on Saturday.

The man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, where a postmortem examination is due to take place.

“The outcome of the postmortem examination will determine the course of the investigation,” a garda spokesman said.

The local coroner has been notified, he said.