Couples with children view their lives when young and single as happiest

People over the age of 60 were at their happiest when married with young children while those who may be currently married with young children believe the most joy-filled stage of their lives was when they were young and single, according to a survey published on Wednesday morning.

The 13th annual Pfizer Health Index charts the health perceptions and behaviours of Irish adults and this year it points to substantial differences between how various age groups view their own health.

It divided adults into three distinct categories – those aged between 20 and 39, 40 and 60, and 61 and older and asked a range of health-related questions such as what illnesses concerned people most, what steps they felt they could take for the benefit of their future health, and what significant “life milestones” have had the most impact on how they approach their health.

When assessing difference in attitudes, it found illness concerns vary substantially with adults aged between 20 and 39 most likely to worry about mental health, diabetes and obesity while heart disease, cholesterol and arthritis feature relatively more among those aged between 40 and 60. Adults over 60 told researchers they were most concerned about cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Along with health concerns, health priorities also shift with age with the youngest group more focused on appearance with diet and exercise ranking as their top health priorities. In middle age reducing consumption of alcohol becomes the main priority while disease prevention ranks as number one among those over 60.

More exercise and a better diet were widely recognised as being the key steps to take for better health in later life, with younger adults also identifying issues and solutions that impact on mental health as a high priority for future good health.

There was also consistent agreement across the ages that if they could go back to an earlier point in their life with 56 per cent of those polled saying they would exercise more and 53 per cent claiming they would have a better diet if given the chance to live their lives all over again.

Being calmer, not smoking and going to the dentist more also featured prominently as things people would modify if given the chance.

“Starting to feel old” was the most transformative life experience that affects how people of all ages approach their health with 37 per cent of those polled agreeing with this statement.

Men were more likely to describe feeling old as having the most profound impact on how they view their future health while the arrival of a child has more of an impact on women.

Most people surveyed told pollsters that their happiest life stage was when they were young and single although a majority of those over 60 said being “married with children” was their happiest time.

The Pfizer Health Index is a national study of health and wellness, and focuses on attitudes and perception of health, disease incidence, illness experience and impact, health funding, interaction with medical services and levels of health insurance, among other areas.

All told, 69 per cent of those surveyed rated their health as 7 out of 10 or higher although only 6 per cent gave themselves a perfect 10.

People continue to believe the health should remain the Government’s top priority with 62 per cent of those polled expressing the view that it was of paramount importance, a long way ahead of education which was on 12 per cent and job creation on 11 per cent.

Finance is now listened as the issue which most people are prioritising with 32 per cent giving it the highest ranking up from 16 per cent last year. In the past, family and personal health were the top concerns listed.

Engagement with the medical professions appears high with 39 per cent of those surveyed saying they had visited their GP in the last three months for a check-up while 32 per cent visited a doctor as they were unwell.

The survey also assessed engagement with screening programmes and found that 48 per cent of women and 57 per cent of all adults over 50 surveyed have been involved in a national screening programme this year.

“This is the 13th year that we have undertaken this research, during this time period we have gone from boom to bust and now we are emerging from a tough recessionary period with strong economic growth and a bright future,” Pfizer Ireland managing director Paul Reid said.

He said the current situation “presents a new set of challenges for public policy and government strategies” as life expectancy increases.

Prof Charles Normand, Professor of Health Policy and Management in Trinity College Dublin. said starting to feel old was “certainly a life experience the vast majority of us can expect to go through, and we need to start looking after our health now to ensure we remain healthy in older age for as long as possible.”

He described as “encouraging” the finding that the 60 plus cohort “are cognisant of maintaining their health” and said “we need to look after this age group in our health service and ensure younger generations are as educated about the importance of health maintenance as possible.”