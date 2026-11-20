Richard Waghorn is understood not to have received an exit package

Richard Waghorn, chief technology officer at RTÉ, has become the latest member of senior management to depart the broadcaster.

Staff were informed in an internal note circulated on Friday that he would be leaving RTÉ in April.

Waghorn joined RTÉ in 2012 and previously held senior roles at Freeview, the BBC and the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

His departure is the latest in a succession of leadership changes at the broadcaster.

Contacted by The Irish Times, Waghorn said: “I’ve had a successful career to date in public service media encompassing BBC, SABC and RTÉ – a career that I am immensely proud of – so I’m taking a break.

“Ireland should be immensely proud of RTÉ as an organisation and what it delivers and achieves, and I am proud of the contribution that I have made to its continued success.”

He is understood not to have received an exit package.

In the broadcaster’s most recent annual report Waghorn was listed as the third-highest earner in Montrose behind director general Kevin Bakhurst and his deputy, Adrian Lynch.

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Waghorn was paid a basic salary of €225,067 with allowances and pension contributions bringing the package up to €291,160.

Last month RTÉ’s deputy head of content at the organisation, Niamh O’Connor, was promoted to the role of director of production and media services.

Bakhurst told staff the position would involve “a central role in the production and publication of RTÉ’s editorial output across video, audio and news and current affairs”.

The broadcaster also brought in a new chief financial officer in August, Annemarie Britz, who arrived from the Central Bank. She is the third person to hold the position since Breda O’Keeffe was given a €450,000 redundancy package in 2020.

Britz’s predecessor, Mari Hurley had departed after less than two years in the post, moving to a similar role at private rental accommodation provider I-Res.

Others who moved on from the broadcaster in recent years include former director of legal affairs Paula Mullooly who became general counsel at law firm A&L Goodbody, and former director general Dee Forbes who resigned in the wake of the controversy around the hidden payments to broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

The broadcaster made headlines last month when Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan withheld €20 million of the agreed €260 million in Government and licence fee funding for next year.

The Minister said the move was a response to what he claimed was the slow pace of reform at the organisation.

O’Donovan said that “while progress has been made across a number of issues, I am not happy that we have seen sufficient progress in delivering the smaller, more agile organisation that we want to be delivered under the strategy”.