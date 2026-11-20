A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. US stocks were dragged towards their longest slide since 2020 as investors piled into bonds for added security. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty

Global shares broadly declined on Friday to close a trading week mired by controversies in the banking and technology sectors. With Anthropic’s much-billed entrance on to the stock market, the fizzling excitement is now giving way to growing concerns over the stability of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share index declined 2.16 per cent to close at 14,378.74, as Dublin’s banking sector and airline industry struggled to see positive results.

Bank of Ireland fell 2.87 per cent to €18.29 a share, while retailing rival AIB fared slightly better, although was still worse off by close of markets, down 2.57 per cent to €11.00 a share.

Meanwhile, other typical Iseq heavyweights saw further let downs, with building materials specialist Kingspan dropping 5.40 per cent to €91.05 and airline Ryanair dipping 2.32 per cent to €24.44.

Nutrition giant Kerry Group, however, saw its share price increase 1.19 per cent to €102.20 a share, as did housebuilder Cairn Homes, up 1.81 per cent to €2.81.

London

The London Stock Exchange ended the trading week in the red, although with notably less volatility than its European and US counterparts, brought upwards in part thanks to strong performances in popular consumer brands.

The city’s two leading indices declined, however. The blue-chip FTSE 100 decreased 1.02 per cent, while its mid-market equivalent FTSE 250 dropped 2.23 per cent by close.

Financial services saw a particular downward trend, with banks HSBC falling 3.62 per cent, Lloyds dropping 2.19 per cent and Barclays a further 3.33 per cent by close. Little change in the energy sector, with Shell maintaining its Thursday closing price and BP dipping slightly by 0.13 per cent, meant the indices were not further dragged down.

Stronger results from companies concerned with popular consumer staples, such as Coca Cola and Tesco, were a notable upward exception to the broader decline, increasing 2.13 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively.

Europe

Shares on European bourses fell across the board. Financial and industrial markets saw widespread collapses in share prices, driven partly by waning investor confidence in the traditionally secure sectors. The blue-chip Stoxx 50 closed 2.9 per cent lower than Thursday’s price, while its mid-market equivalent Stoxx 600 was down 2 per cent.

The banking sector in particular suffered falls in share price, with Spain’s Santander down 2.73 per cent, France’s BNP Paribas dropping 2.54 per cent and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo dipping 2.36 per cent by close of markets. Germany’s Deutsche Bank, however, was the worst off: declining 3.16 per cent to close a week haunted by a Financial Times investigation into the institution.

The industrial sector, too, decreased across the board.

New York

Early trades on Wall Street suffered from a bruising tech struggle that dragged US stocks towards their longest slide since 2020 as investors piled into bonds for added security.

By midday New York time, the city’s leading market indices were all in the red: the S&P seemed set for its seventh consecutive drop, down 1.7 per cent, as the Nasdaq 100 fell 3 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared slightly better, but still 0.3 per cent worse off that Thursday’s close of markets.

Anthropic’s debut consumed the attention of investors, with stocks along the supply chain moving on even minor developments around the deal’s size or pricing. Now that the initial public offering is wrapped up, that exuberance is giving way to mounting doubts over the durability of the AI trade. – Additional reporting by Bloomberg