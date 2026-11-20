Irish-founded software start-up Hoplite has raised $5.5 million (€5 million) to develop its platform that provides an easier way for developers to run artificial intelligence coding agents in the cloud.

The company, which was founded by former University of Limerick (UL) students Ryan Morrissey and Bence Redmond earlier this year, gives companies of all sizes the ability to use AI agents to build and test software. Agents can work around the clock in the cloud, but setting it up can be time consuming and need specific staff resources dedicated to managing it.

Hoplite helps to eliminate some of that complexity, allowing developers to connect their code and use their existing set-up to run agents as needed.

“The models are good enough. What’s missing is the infrastructure around them – the set-up, the machine,” said Morrissey, co-founder and chief executive of Hoplite. “The most interesting software in the world is increasingly built by very small teams and their agents. We now give them the same leverage large companies have. We built the version that just works.”

The funding round was backed by Y Combinator, Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison, Fin co-founder Des Traynor, Relational Capital, Upside Ventures and Theo Browne of T3 Chat. The money raised will be used to grow Hoplite’s engineering team and bring the product to more users. Hoplite’s agents have already processed 824 billion tokens from 18,000 users.

“AI is completely changing how software development is happening, and Ryan and Bence are at the forefront of that change,” said John Collison.

Hoplite is based in San Francisco and Dublin. Morrisey and Bence met while studying the Stripe-backed immersive software engineering course at UL, but left the course to take part in Y Combinator’s summer 2026 programme.