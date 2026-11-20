Rain in Clonakilty, west Cork. A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford this weekend. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

Met Éireann has issued status yellow weather warnings for rain in Cork and Kerry on Saturday, extending to Waterford on Sunday.

Yellow is the lowest of Met Éireann’s three weather warning categories, forecasting rain that may be heavy at times leading to a danger of difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding.

Saturday’s warning, which covers Cork and Kerry, comes into effect at 10pm until 8am on Sunday.

The second yellow rain warning is for Waterford, beginning at midnight on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

In its national outlook for the coming days, Met Éireann said Friday night would be mostly dry with some clear spells and light variable winds.

Some mist and fog is expected to form. The most dense fog is expected to be in parts of the midlands and west with lowest temperatures of 0-5 degrees, bringing frost and potentially ice in places.

On Saturday there will be sunny spells with a few spots of light rain or drizzle near southern and eastern coasts for the morning and afternoon.

However, cloud will build from the southwest later in the afternoon and evening as the rain, becoming persistent, moves in from the southwest before nightfall. Conditions are forecast to be mildest in the east and south.

Meteorologist Liz Walsh said an area of high pressure northeast of the country is expected to check the movement of the rain belt coming in from the southwest.

But she said there was “some debate” as to how far north the rain would travel. Indications on Friday evening were that it could get as far as Wicklow and Dublin.

Walsh said the weather would become more unsettled through the weekend and into next week. It is expected to be breezy at times with spells of rain, turning heavy and persistent at times.