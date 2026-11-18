Kevin Bakhurst, Director General (left), and Terence O’Rourke, Chairman of RTÉ arriving at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport for a meeting with Patrick O’Donovan. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

RTÉ accused the Government of “backtracking” on its funding commitment in Budget 2027 in a move that could “damage working relationships,” new documents reveal.

The chairman of RTÉ, Terence O’Rourke, wrote to Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan on October 7th, the day after the budget was announced.

In the letter, released under Freedom of Information, O’Rourke said he wished to express his “significant disappointment” with the decision to cut €20 million from an agreed €260 million package for the broadcaster.

He said it would “likely have an extremely negative impact on RTÉ”.

The broadcaster reached a landmark multiyear funding deal with the previous Government in 2024. Under the agreement, it would receive €725 million over three years: €225 million in 2025, €240 million in 2026, and €260 million in 2027.

However, O’Donovan announced on Budget Day that RTÉ would receive €240 million next year, saying he was unhappy with the pace of change at the organisation.

In the wake of that decision, O’Rourke wrote to O’Donovan saying RTÉ had been carrying out its responsibilities with “the understanding that a clear commitment on multiannual funding was in place”.

[ Did Patrick O’Donovan’s explanation add up?Opens in new window ]

“This commitment was announced by the Government on 24th July, 2024. It was set out in a letter to me in August 2024, which I attach, indicating funding amounts for the years 2025-2027,” O’Rourke said.

The broadcaster was very grateful for the funding commitment, something its director general “Kevin Bakhurst has said publicly on numerous occasions”.

“It is very disappointing and frustrating that you have now apparently backtracked on your Department’s commitment for 2027,” O’Rourke wrote.

“I am also concerned that your decision to break an agreement has the potential to undermine and damage the working relationships between RTÉ, Government and the regulator, Coimisiún na Meán; relationships that I know you take seriously.”

The day after O’Rourke’s letter and the general fallout, there were interventions from both the Taoiseach’s and Tánaiste’s offices.

A subsequent, hastily arranged meeting between O’Donovan, O’Rourke and RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst appeared to have led to some level of agreement. Senior Government figures said they expected the funding to be restored on condition O’Donovan was satisfied the organisation’s reform programme was on track.

Bakhurst and deputy director general Adrian Lynch appeared before an Oireachtas media committee this month to discuss funding, reform and transformation at the broadcaster.

They told the committee the €20 million funding cut was never discussed with the broadcaster in advance.

Department of Culture secretary general Feargal Ó Coigligh said the decision was taken after the total allocation for the department fell short of what O’Donovan had sought.

Ó Coigligh said his department was now working with RTÉ so they can go back to Government and make the case for additional funding of €20 million to fill the gap.

Acting Minister for Communications Peter Burke later said the broadcaster’s programme of reform must be “going apace” before a decision would be made on releasing the withheld funding.

He said he would first update Cabinet on the programme of reform and how it was progressing, before bringing forward a memorandum in the coming weeks.

“I am aware obviously we want to resolve this issue quickly but equally we need to ensure that reform is taking place,” he said.