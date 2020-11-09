What sold for about €640k in Dublin 3 and 6, Wicklow and Galway

29 St Lawrence Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Redbrick period house extending to 174sq m (1,873sq ft) and divided into seven self-contained flats with seven bathrooms. Potential to convert back into family home. A 30m (100ft) west-facing rear garden complements the property.

Asking €750,000

Sold €650,000

Difference -13%

Agent Gallagher Quigley

32 Rugby Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Mid-terraced three-bedroom house of 99.6sq m (1,072sq ft) located in highly sought-after residential neighbourhood. Built originally in the 1900s, the property has been fully refurbished and is in excellent condition.

Asking €610,000

Sold €637,000

Difference 4%

Agent Brady & McCarthy Estate Agents

99 Rathfarnham Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Four-bedroom semi-detached house of about 139sq m (1,500sq ft) located at prime residential address midway between the villages of Terenure and Rathfarnham.

Asking €625,000

Sold €630,000

Difference 1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Terenure

4 Burkeen Hall, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow

Recently-built detached five-bedroom house extending to 220sq m (2,368sq ft) on large corner site with its own private driveway within a much sought-after residential scheme.

Asking €695,000

Sold €645,000

Difference -7%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly

Cupertino, Knocknacarra Road, Salthill, Co Galway

Substantial detached four-bedroom/three-bathroom house (256sq m/2,755sq ft) complemented by landscaped 0.11 hectare (0.27 acre) garden in one of Galway’s foremost residential areas.

Asking €595,000

Sold €625,000

Difference 5%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Galway

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September/October 2020