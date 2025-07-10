Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €575,000

Saimhin So, Togher Beg, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

€800,000, Knight Frank

This five-bedroom detached property extends to 232sq m (2,497sq ft) on 2.3 acres of mature grounds in a scenic setting adjacent to the Vartry Reservoir. Over a single level, it comprises an entrance hall that opens into a drawingroom, with an adjacent livingroom. A kitchen/breakfastroom sits to the rear, opening out to a south-facing conservatory and gardens. There are five double bedrooms with garden views. The home would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. It also has a double garage. Ber C3.

On view: By appointment at knightfrank.ie

Midterrace home in Churchtown

6 The Place, Hazelbrook Square, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€825,000, DNG

This three-bed, three-bathroom midterrace home extends to 116sq m (1,249sq ft) with a turnkey, modern interior. It comprises a bright hallway, a livingroom to the front, and a spacious open-plan kitchen/diningroom the rear. A guest WC and a utility room complete the ground floor, while upstairs, the main bedroom is en suite. The property has a substantial attic offering potential for conversion, subject to planning permission. It also has a good-sized garden with a patio and lawn. Ber A2.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

End-terrace home in Marino

68 Philipsburgh Terrace, Marino, Dublin 3

€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace home extends to 89sq m (958sq m) on Dublin’s north side. It is walking distance from Marino Mart, Fairview Strand and Fairview Park. It is also a 15-minute drive to Dollymount Strand and Parnell Street in the city centre. With a driveway to the front, the home is laid out with a livingroom to the front and an open-plan kitchen/sittingroom to the rear. It has a low-maintenance back garden of loose stones. It also features a downstairs shower room in addition the main bathroom on the first floor. Ber D1.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Midterrace home in Rathgar

84 Orwell Gardens, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€595,000, Mullery O’Gara

This three-bedroom midterrace home extends to 89sq m (958sq ft) and is a few minutes’ walk from Rathgar village. It has modern interior features and a bright dual-aspect living area extension to the rear. The back garden is narrow but 57ft long, and features a stone pathway to the patio, bordered by mature shrubs. It comprises a livingroom to the front and a kitchen/diningroom and living area to the rear. The Orwell Gardens development is located right beside the Dodder Linear Park. Prospective owners may look to improve its energy rating. Ber E1.

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

Semidetached home in Drumcondra

40 Sion Hill Road, Sion Hill Park, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€925,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom semidetached house extends to 175sq m (1,884sq ft). With side access, this spacious home has a modern fitout throughout. The livingroom to the front features a built-in media unit with shelving and storage. A large kitchen/dining/livingroom sits to the rear with modern grey units, a central island and extensive cabinet space. French doors from the living area open out to the back garden, which features two patios and a lawn. There are three bedrooms on the first floor with the main suit occupying the top floor. Ber A2.