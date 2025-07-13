Air India victims’ families not satisfied with ‘vague’ initial report

The tail end of Air India flight 171 embedded in a building near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

Families of the Air India crash victims have said they are hoping for more answers from investigators after a report found the plane’s fuel switches were cut off, deepening the mystery of what happened.

The preliminary report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, published on Friday, said both of the plane’s fuel switches moved to the cut-off position immediately after takeoff, stopping fuel supply to the engines.

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the report reads.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12th, killing 241 people on board.

Another 19 people died on the ground and 67 were seriously injured.

The cousin of sisters Dhir and Heer Baxi – who were flying home to London after surprising their grandmother for her birthday, and died in the crash – said he was not satisfied by the report.

Ishan Baxi, who lives in Ahmedabad, said: “We’re still hoping for a more transparent and honest investigation that doesn’t shy away from addressing possible mechanical flaws or lapses in protocol to avoid future potential accidents.

“I just hope the final report brings full clarity on what exactly failed and who’s accountable. It shouldn’t hide behind vague terms.

“More than anything, it should push for real changes so this never happens again.”

[ Air India crash: ‘Focus on jet’s fuel switches’, ahead of preliminary reportOpens in new window ]

Relatives of Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa, who died in the crash, said in a statement that the report was “the first stepping stone” and that the family were still “working our way through the weight of our loss”.

“Moving forwards, we require honesty, transparency and an unwavering commitment to uncovering the full truth,” they said.

A lawyer advising some of the families affected by the crash said the findings were deeply concerning.

Demetrius Danas, an aviation lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “We’re continuing to speak with and advise families who’ve been affected by the Air India crash. Understandably, all they want is to be provided with answers.”

The preliminary report says all crew members were breathalysed on their arrival at Ahmedabad airport and found to be “fit to operate the flight”.

No significant bird activity was detected near the flight path. The aircraft started to lose altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall.

Investigators have identified “components of interest for further examinations”, the report says.

Fuel samples taken from tanks used to refuel the aircraft were “satisfactory”.

An Air India spokesperson said: “Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully co-operate with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and other authorities as their investigation progresses.”