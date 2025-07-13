Scottish Open live updates: Rory McIlroy tied for lead heading into back nine

Leaderboard:

-13 McIlroy (9) Gotterup (9)

-12 Fitzpatrick (10), Penge (10)

-10 Hovland (14), Rose (16)

Eight iron from 147 yards from Matt Fitzpatrick is clinked and he has a birdie putt from only seven feet to join the lead. Got hot at the start of the back nine.

With the wind at his sails, Fitzpatrick (-12) nails his drive down the 11th.

Gotterup (-13) is stuck in a bad lie, but lays it up well on the par 5. McIlroy (-13) has 256 yards, driving iron from a downslope in some rough, risky shot. Hits it low into the heavy rough in front of him, but rolls up the fairway well short of the green. Got away with that one big time, but as with Rory, it’s often fortune favours the brave...

Fireworks happening!

Eagle for Fitzpatrick (-12)! He moves to one behind with a big eagle putt from 35 feet at the 10th. Second day in a row he’s eagled the par 5.

Birdie for Hovland (-10) from beside the wall at the 14th, a superb putt from off the green to go to only two back.

Birdie for Penge (-12), he joins Fitzpatrick at just one behind. After a massive drive, his approach went right at the 10th, but got up and down well and held a good putt for birdie.

Defending Open champion Xander Schauffele is showing a bit of form with back-to-back birdies. He’s -4 for the day and -9 for the tournament in tied 7th.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is showing a lot of frustration after another makeable putt for birdie, he’s on -8.

Gotterup’s (-13) drive is low and to the right at the par 5 10th, into some medium lengthed rough. McIlroy (-13) knocks one out there too into the rough, but not too bad.

Hole-in-one alert! Echavarria with an ace at the par 3 6th hole. A new car on the way!

Sinks an ace, wins a car! 🚘



Nico Echavarria gets a 1⃣ in style on the stadium hole @ScottishOpen.



📺 @PGATOURLIVE on ESPN+ / Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/3pj207hFbm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 13, 2025

Gotterup (-13) from 47 feet lags it close to the hole. Birdie chance for McIlroy (-13) slips by from 12 feet at the 9th.

Straka takes two from the bunker at 11 and ends up with double bogey. Just shows the danger that lurks on this course.

Gotterup (-13) hit his tee shot a bit too long to the back of the green at the par 3 9th. From 189 yards, McIlroy (-13) hits a superb approach to set up another birdie opportunity.

Justin Rose is up to the group on -10, good form for the two players that battled at the Masters this year ahead of the big one next week.

Good try by Penge (-11) on 9, his birdie putt just misses the hole. A double bogey by Knapp (-8) where his first chip came back to his feet, might have knocked him out of contention.

Birdie for McIlroy! Left to righter sneaks in, superb putt, two big putts in a row after a 20 footer for birdie at the previous hole. Gotterup from 6 or 7 feet up the hill matches Rory and makes it. Both -13 now.

Brilliant wedge shot by Gotterup (-12) at 8 set up another good birdie chance, he is looking like Rory’s main rival at the moment. Rory (-12) from 83 yards doesn’t get the same release but it’s not too bad, 15 feet maybe for birdie. Penge (-11) is on the middle of the green at the par 3 9th.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the eighth hole on day four of the Scottish Open. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

McIlroy (-12) with the wind at his back hits a massive drive over the bunker at 8 and on the fairway. Here is one of his early highlights:

Rory takes the outright lead after driving the green at the par 4 5th 🚀#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/3bHroBaiFj — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 13, 2025

Gotterup is now tied for the lead on -12 with Rory. Penge hit a 383-yard drive at the eighth but after a mediocre second shot, could only make par.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open from Renaissance Club. It is going to be an exciting finish in Scotland with Rory McIlroy starting the day tied for the lead, and now is one shot ahead. McIlroy won here two years ago with a stunning birdie after a two-iron into the wind. None of those conditions today though, beautiful sunny weather.

The Scottish Open is a PGA Tour-DP World Tour co-sanctioned event and one of the strongest in the world this year. It is of course a links tune-up before the Open Championship in Portrush next week.

-12 McIlroy (7)

-11 Penge (7), Gotterup (6)

-10 Fitzpatrick (7), Knapp (7), Straka (9)