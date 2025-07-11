ResidentialTake 5

What will €215,000 buy in Spain, France, Norway, Mexico and Co Mayo?

One price, home and away: A townhouse in Mojácar, a thatched cottage close to Westport and more

Thatched cottage outside Westport
Thatched cottage outside Westport
Jessica Doyle
Fri Jul 11 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Westport

This charming, thatched cottage with an extension extends to 102sq m (1,100sq ft) and is located a 15-minute drive from the popular Mayo town of Westport. It contains original features such as a cailleach alcove bed space and exposed stone walls. The living space consists of a country-style kitchen with a wood-burning stove for cosy evenings in the living area. As well as a double bedroom, there is also a converted attic. It sits on 0.47 acres with outbuildings. Ber D.

Townhouse close to the beach in Mojácar Playa
Townhouse close to the beach in Mojácar Playa

Spain: Mojácar Playa

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse extending to 80sq m (862sq ft) in Mojácar Playa is just 180m from the beach. It is in a cul-de-sac of 16 homes with access to a communal pool and offers plenty of outdoor space with a terrace on each level and a wow-factor rooftop solarium with sea views. Inside, everything has been updated with a modern kitchen and white marble-effect flooring throughout. With parking to the front, it is about an hour’s drive from Almería airport.

Renovated French farmhouse
Renovated French farmhouse

France: Saint-Chamassy

This renovated 18th-century farmhouse and attached farm in the Dordogne region is the stuff of French countryside dreams with gorgeous rustic features, including exposed stone walls, wooden beams and even a tower for good measure. The home extends to about 60sq m (646sq ft) with a mezzanine bedroom and a converted attic room. In a lovely bucolic setting, it has a wraparound garden and access to walking trails. It’s about a 50-minute drive from Bergerac Dordogne Périgord Airport.

Studio apartment in Trondheim
Studio apartment in Trondheim

Norway: Trondheim

READ MORE

Luxury living in a Pembroke Road period pile for €795,000

Apartment living on the waterfront in Dalkey for €875,000

Look inside: Opulent Malahide mansion built for Jameson whiskey dynasty for €6m

Substantial six-bed home overlooking Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at Killeen Castle for €2.35m

This contemporary sixth-floor studio apartment extends to 45sq m and has a covered terrace with views over the city of the mountains and the sea. A double bed is built into a nook behind the kitchen, with a curtain to pull to hive it off from the living space. The building has a commercial centre on the ground floor with a gym, restaurant and shop. Trondheim is a picturesque, historical city known as an educational hub for students. Its airport is located just 30 minutes from the city centre.

Balcony of apartment at Tulum resort
Balcony of apartment at Tulum resort

Mexico: Tulum

This modern one-bedroom loft apartment is in a boutique resort in Tulum characterised by wooden walkways and lush tropical planting. Extending to 77sq m (832sq ft), it is fully furnished with an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom, a spacious double bedroom and a bathroom with a double sink. There is also a laundry area behind built-in doors. The living area opens on to a spacious covered balcony. Amenities include a communal pool, fitness pavilion, a co-working space and rooftop terrace with jungle views.

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions