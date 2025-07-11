What will €215,000 buy in Spain, France, Norway, Mexico and Co Mayo?

Ireland: Westport

This charming, thatched cottage with an extension extends to 102sq m (1,100sq ft) and is located a 15-minute drive from the popular Mayo town of Westport. It contains original features such as a cailleach alcove bed space and exposed stone walls. The living space consists of a country-style kitchen with a wood-burning stove for cosy evenings in the living area. As well as a double bedroom, there is also a converted attic. It sits on 0.47 acres with outbuildings. Ber D.

Townhouse close to the beach in Mojácar Playa

Spain: Mojácar Playa

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse extending to 80sq m (862sq ft) in Mojácar Playa is just 180m from the beach. It is in a cul-de-sac of 16 homes with access to a communal pool and offers plenty of outdoor space with a terrace on each level and a wow-factor rooftop solarium with sea views. Inside, everything has been updated with a modern kitchen and white marble-effect flooring throughout. With parking to the front, it is about an hour’s drive from Almería airport.

Renovated French farmhouse

France: Saint-Chamassy

This renovated 18th-century farmhouse and attached farm in the Dordogne region is the stuff of French countryside dreams with gorgeous rustic features, including exposed stone walls, wooden beams and even a tower for good measure. The home extends to about 60sq m (646sq ft) with a mezzanine bedroom and a converted attic room. In a lovely bucolic setting, it has a wraparound garden and access to walking trails. It’s about a 50-minute drive from Bergerac Dordogne Périgord Airport.

Studio apartment in Trondheim

Norway: Trondheim

This contemporary sixth-floor studio apartment extends to 45sq m and has a covered terrace with views over the city of the mountains and the sea. A double bed is built into a nook behind the kitchen, with a curtain to pull to hive it off from the living space. The building has a commercial centre on the ground floor with a gym, restaurant and shop. Trondheim is a picturesque, historical city known as an educational hub for students. Its airport is located just 30 minutes from the city centre.

Balcony of apartment at Tulum resort

Mexico: Tulum

This modern one-bedroom loft apartment is in a boutique resort in Tulum characterised by wooden walkways and lush tropical planting. Extending to 77sq m (832sq ft), it is fully furnished with an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom, a spacious double bedroom and a bathroom with a double sink. There is also a laundry area behind built-in doors. The living area opens on to a spacious covered balcony. Amenities include a communal pool, fitness pavilion, a co-working space and rooftop terrace with jungle views.