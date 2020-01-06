What sold for about €580k in Rathgar, Kilmainham, Glenageary and Dundrum

Budget bought redbricks to renovate in D8 and D6 and a deluxe southside apartment

41 Mountshannon Road, Dublin 8, sold for 3% below its asking price

41 Mount Shannon Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8 
Three-bed mid-terrace redbrick on this quiet cul de sac close to the Luas. About 133sq m (1,431sq ft) of space in need of updating but with period features intact. 
Asking €595,000 
Sold €580,000 
Difference -3% 
Agent Lisney

25 Traverslea Woods, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin
25 Traverslea Woods, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin 
Top-floor, two-bed, two-bath apartment of about 90sq m (969sq ft) with an airy layout, sea views from the bedrooms and secure underground parking. 
Asking €595,000 
Sold €580,000 
Difference -3% 
Agent Knight Frank

15 Brighton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6
15 Brighton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6 
End of terrace redbrick house of about 160sq m (1,722sq ft) in need of complete refurbishment but potential to extend into a garage to the side. 
Asking: €625,000 
Sold: €575,000 
Difference: -8% 
Agent: DNG

15 Corbawn Avenue, Shankill, Co Dublin
15 Corbawn Avenue, Shankill, Co Dublin 
Five-bedroom detached house of over 179sq m (1,926sq ft) with a large mature garden. Scope to extend to the side and back subject to planning permission. 
Asking €620,000 
Sold €575,000 
Difference -7% 
Agent Dooley Auctioneers

118 Meadow Grove, Dundrum
118 Meadow Grove, Dundrum, Dublin 14 
Three-bedroom semi of about 120sq m (1,291sq ft), with vintage features such a stone surround fireplace and open arch between rooms. Walled garden to the rear. 
Asking €495,000 
Sold €568,500 
Difference 15% 
Agent Moovingo

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2019