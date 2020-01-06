What sold for about €580k in Rathgar, Kilmainham, Glenageary and Dundrum

41 Mount Shannon Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Three-bed mid-terrace redbrick on this quiet cul de sac close to the Luas. About 133sq m (1,431sq ft) of space in need of updating but with period features intact.

Asking €595,000

Sold €580,000

Difference -3%

Agent Lisney

25 Traverslea Woods, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

Top-floor, two-bed, two-bath apartment of about 90sq m (969sq ft) with an airy layout, sea views from the bedrooms and secure underground parking.

Asking €595,000

Sold €580,000

Difference -3%

Agent Knight Frank

15 Brighton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

End of terrace redbrick house of about 160sq m (1,722sq ft) in need of complete refurbishment but potential to extend into a garage to the side.

Asking: €625,000

Sold: €575,000

Difference: -8%

Agent: DNG

15 Corbawn Avenue, Shankill, Co Dublin

Five-bedroom detached house of over 179sq m (1,926sq ft) with a large mature garden. Scope to extend to the side and back subject to planning permission.

Asking €620,000

Sold €575,000

Difference -7%

Agent Dooley Auctioneers

118 Meadow Grove, Dundrum

Three-bedroom semi of about 120sq m (1,291sq ft), with vintage features such a stone surround fireplace and open arch between rooms. Walled garden to the rear.

Asking €495,000

Sold €568,500

Difference 15%

Agent Moovingo

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2019