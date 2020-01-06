What sold for about €580k in Rathgar, Kilmainham, Glenageary and Dundrum
Budget bought redbricks to renovate in D8 and D6 and a deluxe southside apartment
41 Mountshannon Road, Dublin 8, sold for 3% below its asking price
41 Mount Shannon Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
Three-bed mid-terrace redbrick on this quiet cul de sac close to the Luas. About 133sq m (1,431sq ft) of space in need of updating but with period features intact.
Asking €595,000
Sold €580,000
Difference -3%
Agent Lisney
25 Traverslea Woods, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin
Top-floor, two-bed, two-bath apartment of about 90sq m (969sq ft) with an airy layout, sea views from the bedrooms and secure underground parking.
Asking €595,000
Sold €580,000
Difference -3%
Agent Knight Frank
15 Brighton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6
End of terrace redbrick house of about 160sq m (1,722sq ft) in need of complete refurbishment but potential to extend into a garage to the side.
Asking: €625,000
Sold: €575,000
Difference: -8%
Agent: DNG
15 Corbawn Avenue, Shankill, Co Dublin
Five-bedroom detached house of over 179sq m (1,926sq ft) with a large mature garden. Scope to extend to the side and back subject to planning permission.
Asking €620,000
Sold €575,000
Difference -7%
Agent Dooley Auctioneers
118 Meadow Grove, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Three-bedroom semi of about 120sq m (1,291sq ft), with vintage features such a stone surround fireplace and open arch between rooms. Walled garden to the rear.
Asking €495,000
Sold €568,500
Difference 15%
Agent Moovingo
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2019