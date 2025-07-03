Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson Park impress in Lions victory

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

They blew “hot and cold at times”, but job done in the end, Robert Kitson reporting on the Lions’ handsome 52-12 win over Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Wednesday. And most encouragingly of all for Andy Farrell is that “the nascent combination at half-back between Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell” looks to have no end of potential, the pair “already on each other’s wavelength”.

Johnny Watterson notes that partnership too in his ‘five things we learned’ from the game, especially “the eye-catching smooth tempo” Gibson-Park gives to the team. His top marks in his ratings, though, go to Jack Conan and Jac Morgan, his stand-out performers.

Ireland, meanwhile, are limbering up for their meeting with Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday, John O’Sullivan talking to Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey, “the elder statesman” of the squad. John also brings you the team news, Paul O’Connell handing debuts to Leinster right wing Tommy O’Brien and Connacht secondrow Darragh Murray.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning reports on the “intercounty managerial merry-go-round” that has “whirled to life earlier than expected”, the standout exit that of Ger Brennan from Louth. “It appears the Dublin gig is for Brennan to turn down now.”

“He will presumably win more trophies if he takes over with Dublin,” writes Malachy Clerkin, “but none of it will have the same impact as the shake, rattle and roll he gave Louth football this summer”.

And Ciarán Murphy is loving this summer’s football. “Now we can watch Kerry v Armagh from last year and Kerry v Armagh from this year and it’s like a different sport,” he says, saluting the impact the rule changes have had on the game.

Ahead of Sunday’s All Ireland hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary, Gordon talks to Richie Power about his time playing under Tipp manager Liam Cahill at Kilkenny club Carrickshock.

In golf, Philip Reid previews the women’s Irish Open which gets under way at Carton House today, one that will feature a record 16 Irish players - “a reflection of Leona Maguire’s pioneering impact”.

And in his America at Large column, Dave Hannigan is still recovering from spotting a display in his local supermarket advertising “gut rot” by the name of Bucked Up. “The cardboard stand was emblazoned with shots of a bare-chested Conor McGregor, some of them backdropped by the Irish Tricolour, with a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship belt slung over his shoulder.” Safe to say, Dave didn’t pop a can in his basket.

TV Watch: The BBC is on duty again at Wimbledon (from 10.45am) and Sky Sports Golf starts its coverage of the women’s Irish Open at 5.0 - but you can tune in an hour earlier on the RTÉ Player. And at Euro 2025, Belgium, Ireland’s Nations League play-off opponents in October, open their campaign against Italy (RTÉ 2 and BBC 2, 5.0), while Spain, World Cup holders and favourites for the tournament, play Portugal this evening (RTÉ 2 and UTV, 8.0).