What sold for €437k and less in Dún Laoghaire, Artane and Drumcondra

This budget bought a seaside flat, a D9 fixer-upper and spacious suburban semis

47 Harbour View, Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin 
Second-floor two-bedroom apartment in a large modern complex with underground parking and easy access to the Dart. 
Asking €395,000 
Sold €437,000 
Difference 11% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

18 Glenlyon Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
18 Glenlyon Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16  
Three-bedroom semi-detached house renovated in a bright contemporary style with an extended kitchen leading to a low-maintenance paved garden. 
Asking €400,000 
Sold €435,000 
Difference 9% 
Agent DNG

8 Shanliss Park, Santry, Dublin 9
8 Shanliss Park, Santry, Dublin 9 
Substantial three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk-in condition with converted attic and large two-tier garden. 
Asking €399,950 
Sold €432,500 
Difference 8% 
Agent Leonard Wilson Keenan

115 Brookwood Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5
115 Brookwood Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5 
Well-presented three-bedroom home of just over 98sq m (1,054sq ft) with off-street parking and a separate garden house configured as an office. 
Asking €435,000 
Sold €432,500 
Difference -1% 
Agent Kelly Estate Agents

12 Lower St Brigid’s Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
12 Lower St Brigid’s Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 
Terraced three-bedroom house of about 116sq m (1,248sq ft) of living space in need of work but with period features such as fireplaces. Garden with workshop. 
Asking €400,000 
Sold €420,000 
Difference 5% 
Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
 

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020