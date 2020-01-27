What sold for €437k and less in Dún Laoghaire, Artane and Drumcondra
This budget bought a seaside flat, a D9 fixer-upper and spacious suburban semis
47 Harbour View, Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, sold for 11% above its asking price
47 Harbour View, Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Second-floor two-bedroom apartment in a large modern complex with underground parking and easy access to the Dart.
Asking €395,000
Sold €437,000
Difference 11%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
18 Glenlyon Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
Three-bedroom semi-detached house renovated in a bright contemporary style with an extended kitchen leading to a low-maintenance paved garden.
Asking €400,000
Sold €435,000
Difference 9%
Agent DNG
8 Shanliss Park, Santry, Dublin 9
Substantial three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk-in condition with converted attic and large two-tier garden.
Asking €399,950
Sold €432,500
Difference 8%
Agent Leonard Wilson Keenan
115 Brookwood Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5
Well-presented three-bedroom home of just over 98sq m (1,054sq ft) with off-street parking and a separate garden house configured as an office.
Asking €435,000
Sold €432,500
Difference -1%
Agent Kelly Estate Agents
12 Lower St Brigid’s Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Terraced three-bedroom house of about 116sq m (1,248sq ft) of living space in need of work but with period features such as fireplaces. Garden with workshop.
Asking €400,000
Sold €420,000
Difference 5%
Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020