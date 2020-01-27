What sold for €437k and less in Dún Laoghaire, Artane and Drumcondra

47 Harbour View, Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Second-floor two-bedroom apartment in a large modern complex with underground parking and easy access to the Dart.

Asking €395,000

Sold €437,000

Difference 11%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

18 Glenlyon Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

Three-bedroom semi-detached house renovated in a bright contemporary style with an extended kitchen leading to a low-maintenance paved garden.

Asking €400,000

Sold €435,000

Difference 9%

Agent DNG

8 Shanliss Park, Santry, Dublin 9

Substantial three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk-in condition with converted attic and large two-tier garden.

Asking €399,950

Sold €432,500

Difference 8%

Agent Leonard Wilson Keenan

115 Brookwood Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5

Well-presented three-bedroom home of just over 98sq m (1,054sq ft) with off-street parking and a separate garden house configured as an office.

Asking €435,000

Sold €432,500

Difference -1%

Agent Kelly Estate Agents

12 Lower St Brigid’s Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Terraced three-bedroom house of about 116sq m (1,248sq ft) of living space in need of work but with period features such as fireplaces. Garden with workshop.

Asking €400,000

Sold €420,000

Difference 5%

Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton



Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020