Sotheby’s sale to feature further items from Michael Smurfit collection

RESULTS

November 23rd

Morgan O’Driscoll Irish and International Art sale

Jug, William Scott €85,000 (€80,000-€120,000); Maam Valley, Paul Henry €66,000 (€60,000-€80,000); At Benediction, William Conor €32,000 (€30,000-€50,000); Estuary Forms – Limerick, John Shinnors €44,000 (€40,000-€60,000); Man Hearing an Old Song, Jack B Yeats €60,000 (€60,000-€80,000) and Interior, Daniel O’Neill €54,000 (€50,000-€70,000).

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

Please note: as Government health restrictions may change, consult with auction rooms in advance of any in-room sales. Most auction houses offer telephone bidding in addition to online sales.

Saturday, November 28th-Monday, December 30th

Matthews Auction Rooms Kells online sale

More than 1,500 lots from various house clearances and private collections to include the contents of Hurcle House in Co Louth, Aideen in Howth and Eglin Road in Dublin 4. matthewsauctionrooms.com

November 16th-Wednesday, December 2nd

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

At Home timed online sale

To include a large selection of silver, jewellery and antiques. Lot 62, a Mont Blanc pen (€300-€500); and lots 136 and 137, two Hermes scarves (€150-€250 each). adams.ie

Monday, November 30th-Saturday, December 5th

Sotheby’s, London

Old Masters online sale

Lot 127, Saint John the Baptist by Cesare Gennari was once owned by Mr Longfield, (probably Richard, b 1842) of Longueville House in Mallow, Co Cork, (£10,000-£15,000). sothebys.com

Wednesday, December 2nd-Wednesday, December 9th

Sotheby’s, London

European and British Art online sale

From the collection of Michael Smurfit: The New Standard, Presentation of Standards, Sir Alfred Munnings (£260,000-£360,000); Portrait of Avenal St George, William Orpen (£15,000-£20,000); Kukuliku, Klockan a Sju, Carl Larsson (£150,000-£200,000). sothebys.com

Thursday, December 3rd-Tuesday, December 8th

Adam’s, Blackrock

Timed online sale

Items of interest include: lot 119, Irene Broe, Bust of Brendan Behan, bronze (€1,000-€1,500); lot 121, Gary Trimble, Michael Collins, bronze (€2,000-€2,500); lot 161, John Skelton, Aran Man (€1,200-€1,500); lot 207, Frank McKelvey, Tending the Cattle (€4,500-€5,500); lot 209, Frank McKelvey, Fishing Boats on Donegal Coast (€4,500-€5,500) and lot 206, Maurice C Wilks, Landscape Near Recess, Co Galway (€ 1,000-€ 1,500). adamsblackrock.com

Saturday, December 5th

Lev Mitchell Auctions Rathbran Cottage, Collon, Co Louth

Contents of Rathbran Cottage, belonging to Mags Kirk-Carric, to include antiques, art and equestrian equipment. milltownauctionrooms.com

Lynes and Lynes Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

Online sale

Executor sale of the contents of a property in Glounthaune. Lot 229, a four-panel Chinese black lacquer screen (€ 400-€800); lot 254, large oak bookcase (€600-€800); lot 86, 19th-century Wellington chest (€400-€600); lot 240, military chest (€400-€600). lynesandlynes.com

Mullen’s, Laurel Park, Bray Road, Dublin

Collector’s Cabinet live and online sale (rescheduled from October 31st)

To include a selection of historical, literary, military and sporting memorabilia. Bronze relief portrait of Maude Gonne by Sara Purser (lot 49, €300-€500) and Black and Tans Christmas card from 1920 (lot 94, €200-€300). mullenslaurelpark.com

Monday, December 7th

Whytes, Molesworth Street

Exceptional Irish Art live online sale

To include works by Louis le Brocquy, William Orpen, Paul Henry and Jack B Yeats. whytes.ie

Tuesday, December 8th

De Vere’s, Kildare Street

Irish Art Auction online sale

deveres.ie

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Fine Jewellery and Watch sale live and online sale

adams.ie

Tuesday 8th-Tuesday 15th, December

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Fine Vintage Wines and Spirits timed online sale

Highlights include a methuselah bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne (2,000) which is a six-litre bottle from a strictly limited edition of 2,000 bottles worldwide (€ 10,000). adams.ie

Wednesday, December 9th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Important Irish Art live and online sale

To include works by Jack B Yeats, Daniel O’Neill, Letitia Hamilton and Louis le Brocquy. adams.ie

Tuesday, December 15th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green

Mid-century modern sale live and online sale

To include paintings by Mark Francis, Anne Madden and Sean Scully, a Zelouf and Bell cocktail cabinet and a good selection of mid-century furnishings. adams.ie

Thursday, December 17th

Bonhams London

Fine Books and Manuscripts Sale

Lots of Irish interest include an illustrated letter from William Orpen describing Dublin as “full of beautiful women and crocked-legged men” (lot 256, £800-£1,200); and a wonderful emotive letter from Countess Markievicz to her Australian cousin (lot 13, £1,000-£2,000). Also featured is the Earl of Ross’s Report on the First Regiment of Horse 1783 (lot 11, £600-£800) and George Stacpooles’ Historical Anecdotes with Remarks, Relative to Ireland, Cork, 1762 (lot 12, £500-£700). bonhams.com

Illustrated letter from William Orpen describing Dublin (£800-£1,200), Bonhams

FORTHCOMING FAIRS

Saturday and Sunday, December 5th-6th

Hibernian Antiques Virtual Fair

To receive notifications and details contact robinodon@gmail.com