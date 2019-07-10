Fillet steak from Ireland named best in the world

An Irish steak has just been crowned the “World’s Best Fillet” at international steak competition in Dublin on Wednesday. The winning steak, from grass-fed Angus cross reared in Limerick, was described by the judges of the World Steak Challenge as a “picture-perfect fillet with all the flavour to back it up”.

The fillet, sold by supermarket Aldi under their specially selected own label and produced by ABP Cahir, was one 75 accolades for Irish producers at the awards, which were being held in Ireland for the first time.

The World Steak Challenge, considers steaks from 25 countries and about 31 different breeds, all vying for medals and champion’s titles so it’s no mean feat to be crowned a winner.

Yesterday saw rigorous inspection of the 300-plus entries at Fire restaurant on Dawson Street by a panel of 40 judges made up of industry experts and knowledgeable consumers. They were overseen by the chair of judges, Richie Wilson, executive chef of Fire Restaurant and deputy-chair Ioannis Grammenos, the celebrated Greek chef and “meatologist”.

The seven category title winners were announced at a ceremony in the Round Room of the Mansion House, with a steak from Finland securing the overall championship title of “Worlds Best Steak” for a second year running. The grass-fed ribeye is produced by JN Meat International of Denmark.

Ireland had not yet taken home a category title in this international competition but this year saw not only a first category accolade for the world’s best fillet, but Irish steaks also secured a record of 75 medals in the competition for 15 Irish producers.

The Larry Goodman-owned ABP Cahir took 18 medals in total including six golds, four silver and eight bronze medals. In the first year they entered, Redmond Family Farm in Craanford, Wexford, took silver for a grass-fed ribeye Angus and bronze for a grass-fed sirloin. Both their steaks are served at the Ashdown Park Hotel, Wexford. Higgins Butchers in Sutton, Co Dublin, won two silvers and James Whelan butchers took gold for their grass-fed sirloin Angus raised in Co Tipperary. FX Buckley Steakhouses took gold for their grass-fed Aberdeen Angus fillet, raised in Ireland and sold at their Dublin restaurants.

The World Steak Challenge is presented by Global Meat News, which is owned by William Reed Business Media, the company behind the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards and The International Wine Challenge. Success in the competition is a bonus to beef producers as it means they can use The World Steak Challenge stamp on their marketing and packaging of your products.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Join now Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes

The full list of Irish winning producers

Liffey Meats – three golds for fillet and ribeye steaks, all grass-fed and raised in Ireland, three silvers and one bronze

Musgrave – three golds for grass-fed fillet, sirloin and ribeye raised in Co Cork and one silver

ABP Ireland – six golds, four silver and eight bronze medals

Ashbourne Meats – gold for grass-fed fillet and one silver

Dawn Meats – two silver and one bronze

Dunbia UK – gold for a grass-fed Aberdeen Angus fillet raised in Scotland and two silvers.

Higgins Butchers, Sutton Co Dublin – two silver

James Whelan butchers – gold for grass-fed sirloin Angus raised in Co Tipperary and one silver

Kepak – gold for a grain fed sirloin SMX raised in Scotland, one silver and three bronze

Kerrigan’s butchers, Dublin– silver for a grass-fed sirloin Waygu/Holstein.

Martin Jennings Wholesale – gold for grass-fed Aberdeen Angus cross fillet and two silver

Martin O’Dwyer Butcher – one bronze for a grass fed ribeye raised in Co Tipperary.

Ralvale Ltd T/A FX Buckley Steakhouses – gold for grass-fed Aberdeen Angus fillet, raised in Ireland and sold at their Dublin restaurant and two bronze.

Tendermeats Ltd – gold for a grass-fed ribeye Aberdeen Angus cross raised in Co Galway and available through Dunnes stores and one silver.