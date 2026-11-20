CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin CHRIST THE KING - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart: Krönungsmesse, Stanford: Te Deum & Jubilate in Bb, Preacher: The Archdeacon of Glendalough. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Moore, Psalms 108-109, Leighton: The Magdalen College Service, Tavener: Ave Rex angelorum. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Fri. HOLY COMMUNION at 12.45 Mon-Weds, Fri. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 16 November. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 24 November - Psalm 119: 1-32, Bullock in D, Briggs: Ubi caritas. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 25 November - Psalm 119: 73-80, Gibbons: The Short Service, Gibbons: Almighty and everlasting God. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 26 November - Psalm 119: 145-176, Moeran in D, Harris: Bring us, O Lord God.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE KINGSHIP OF CHRIST- 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS – sung by the Cathedral Choir –Responses: Radcliffe, Psalm: 107 vv 1-9, Sumsion in G, Dyson in D, Arr. Scott: How can I keep from singing. Preacher:The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A. Prebendary of Stagonil. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir – In memory of Actors, Artists, Musicians, and Entertainment Professionals. Responses: Radcliffe, Psalm: 121, Howells: The St. Paul’s Service, Caesar: Requests,Preacher:The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A. Prebendary of Stagonil. CHORAL MATINS at 09.00 – Monday to Friday.CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church The Sunday before Advent 9am Holy Communion 10.30am Morning Prayer

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at: https://dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? Visitors are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/