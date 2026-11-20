A winegrower pours glasses of Beaujolais Nouveau wine at the official launch of the 2026 edition of Beaujolais Nouveau in Lyon. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

The threatened eclipse of France’s traditional day for the first sales of the year’s wine by the simultaneous release of video game juggernaut Grand Theft Auto VI has sparked debate about changing national traditions.

Young gamay grape wines from the Beaujolais region north of Lyon are among the first to be sold from the annual harvest, and the release of the light and fruity reds and rosés is celebrated with tasting events and sales promotions.

After years of difficult harvests and declining sales, this year the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau Day on Thursday coincided with the much-anticipated release of the sixth edition of GTA, in a record-breaking launch that created huge media coverage.

“The Beaujolais is always released on the third Thursday of November so it’s GTA that was released on Beaujolais day, not the other way around,” said Thibault Lecarpentier, manager of Le Repaire de Bacchus wine shop in central Paris.

“It’s an important tradition for France - a tradition people like to mock, but they come all the same to buy a bottle.”

At a nearby shop selling manga comics however it was a different story. “GTA is a bigger deal for me for sure,” said salesman Laurent as he pulled a grimace. “I don’t like Beaujolais at all.”

Grand Theft Auto VI on sale at Fnac in the Forum des Halles, Paris. Photograph: Quentin de Groeve / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

The coincidence of the two events prompted debate on chat shows and some handwringing about changing traditions.

“I belong to a France where the Thursday event is Beaujolais Nouveau,” the journalist Jean-Philippe Doux told talk show Estelle Midi.

“There are two events happening at the same time on the same day ... The GTA VI event is about individualism, violence, and meanwhile the Beaujolais Nouveau is an event about conviviality.”

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The comments sparked a backlash among video game enthusiasts, with some pointing out the negative aspects of excessive alcohol consumption, including violence.

At the heart of the debate is a generational divide, with GTA a cultural touchstone among younger generations, who are also driving a steep decline in alcohol consumption - red wine in particular.

Bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau on sale in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Naomi O'Leary

Sales of Beaujolais Nouveau have fallen from 25 million bottles in 2016 to 13.8 million last year according to data from Inter Beaujolais. This summer’s record heatwaves in France also shrank the 2026 grape harvest, so there will be less wine to sell.

But this did little to dampen the party in the Beaujolais heartland of Lyon, where barrels of the new wine were brought in a tractor procession through the city streets to be ceremonially opened and enjoyed by festive crowds.

Some have pointed out that there is no need to choose.

“I’m going to drink Beaujolais Nouveau while playing GTA VI,” an Estelle Midi staffer told an informal internal poll released in the thick of the controversy. “Normally you have to choose between drinking and driving, but in GTA it’s allowed.”

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