Death of Pope Francis - live updates: Funeral date to be set as Cardinals meet in the Vatican

Main Points

Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88 of a stroke and heart failure, Vatican doctors said

His remains are to be transferred to St Peter’s Basilica on tomorrow morning to allow the faithful to pray in their presence.

Cardinals meet today to plan Pope Francis’ funeral, which could take place as early as Friday

A conclave to choose a new pope normally takes place 15 to 20 days after the death of a pontiff, there is no clear front-runner

Key reads:

Who will be the next pope after Francis and how does the process work?

Speculation around who is in the running to succeed Pope Francis comes with health warnings as favourites, or papabiles, often remain cardinals.

Cardinals attends the Pro Eligendo Pontifice Mass at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican ahead of the Conclave which elected Pope Francis in 2013. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

Currently there are 252 members of the College of Cardinals, 138 of whom are under 80 and so eligible to vote in a conclave. Ireland’s only cardinal, former Archbishop of Armagh Seán Brady, is 85 and so cannot vote.

Of the current College of Cardinals, 163 were appointed by Francis. They come from 76 countries, of which 25 have never represented at the College before, including Haiti, Myanmar, El Salvador, Sweden, Luxembourg and South Sudan.

Altogether 110 (79 per cent) of cardinals eligible to vote in a conclave anytime soon have been appointed by Francis, with 24 (17 per cent) appointed by Benedict XVI and six (4 per cent) appointed by pope John Paul.

It is, therefore, probably safe to say then that the next pope will be in the Francis mould, though that is not guaranteed. After all, the cardinals who elected Francis in 2013 had been appointed by popes Benedict and John Paul II.

Read Patsy McGarry’s overview of the process here.

The upcoming gathering of cardinals will also review the day-to-day running of the Catholic Church in the period before a new pope is elected.

A conclave to choose a new pope normally takes place 15 to 20 days after the death of a pontiff, meaning it should not start before May 6th.

Some 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in the highly secretive ballot which can stretch over days.

At present there is no clear front-runner to succeed Francis.

– Reuters

All cardinals currently in Rome have been invited to gather in the Vatican at 9am on Tuesday (7am local time), where they were expected to make funeral plans.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David, Bishop of Kalookan, touches a portrait of Pope Francis after a holy mass at the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday. Photo: European Pressphoto Agency

The Vatican has said it expects the ceremony to take place sometime between Friday and Sunday. In a break from tradition, Francis confirmed in his final testament released on Monday that he wished to be buried in Rome’s Basilica of St Mary Major and not St Peter’s Basilica.

Much of the focus is now turning to what happens next.

Cardinals are due to meet on Tuesday to plan Pope Francis’ funeral, which leaders from around the world will attend before a conclave next month to elect a new head of the Catholic Church.

Francis’s death set in motion ancient rituals, as the 1.4-billion-member Church started the transition from one pope to another, including the breaking of the pope’s “Fisherman’s Ring” and lead seal so they cannot be used by anyone else.

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world following the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday.

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes in Ireland, expressing his “profound sadness”, saying Francis’s voice constituted a “consistent invocation of a shared humanity”.

The pontiff died of a stroke and “irreversible heart failure”. The death certificate, prepared by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli, said the 88-year-old had fallen into a coma before his death early on Monday.