Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SIXTH SUNDAY IN LENT - PALM SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Tallis: mass for four voices, Psalm 118: vv 1-2, 19-29, Tallis: I call and cry to thee, Preacher: The Revd P.R. Campion, B.A., B.Th., M.A., M.Phil., Canon Precentor. 18.00 THE PASSION sung by the Cathedral Choir Bach: The Passion of Our Lord according to Saint John. GOOD FRIDAY 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Radcliffe, Bairstow: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm: 22, Dyson in D: Benedictus, Moore: It is a thing most wonderful. Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Resident Preacher. 14.00 LITURGY OF THE CROSS - sung by the Cathedral Choir - EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Thursday.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin PALM SUNDAY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Stanford in C & F, Psalm 31: 9-16, Victoria: The Passion according to St Matthew, Gibbons: Hosanna to the Son of David. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Oades, Psalm 80, Howells: The Gloucester Service, Moore: Evening Prayers. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Weds. ORGAN MEDITATION - 17.45 Mon, Tues, Weds. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Monday 30th March - Responses: Oades, Psalm 25, Plainsong, Tallis: In manus tuas. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 31st March - Responses: Oades, Psalm 55, Plainsong, Byrd: Miserere mei. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 1st April - Responses: Oades, Psalm 88, Plainsong, Casals: O vos omnes. MAUNDY THURSDAY: CHRISM MASS 11.00 - Vierne: Messe Solennelle, Gjeilo: Ubi Caritas, Finzi: Welcome sweet and sacred feast, Preacher: The Archbishop. CHORAL EUCHARIST 18.00 - Palestrina: Missa Aeterna Christi Munera, Chilcott: God so loved the world. GOOD FRIDAY: REFLECTIONS AT THE CROSS 11.30 - GOOD FRIDAY LITURGY 15.00 - Bairstow: The Lamentation, Victoria: The Passion according to St John, John of Portugal: Crux fidelis, Tallis: In manus tuas, Casals: O vos omnes - ECUMENICAL WALK OF WITNESS - beginning at St Mary’s Cathedral at 19.15 and arriving at Christ Church at 20.00.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 29th March - Palm Sunday. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Visitors are always welcome to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/