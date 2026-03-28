Woman (50s) arrested after discovery of man’s body in Tallaght

A Garda investigation was launched after the body of a man in his 50s was found in Tallaght, Dublin, on Friday. File photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A woman in her 50s has been arrested as part of investigations into the discovery of a body in Tallaght on Friday afternoon.

The body of the deceased, a man in his 50s, was found in the Cookstown area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, prompting an investigation by An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí said on Saturday that the woman was currently detained at a Garda station in the Dublin area under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows gardaí to hold suspects of serious crimes for up to 24 hours.

The postmortem examination on the deceased man has concluded. Its results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said.

The force appealed for witnesses to come forward with information which may help with inquiries. Anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings, is asked to make these available.

In particular, people who were travelling in the vicinity of the junction of Second Avenue and Cookstown Way, Cookstown, Dublin 24 between 10pm on Thursday, March 26th and 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, March 27th, are asked to make footage available.

The area in question is between Tallaght University Hospital and Katharine Tynan Road.