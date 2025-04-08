Churches should ‘do the right thing’ on mother and baby home redress, Norma Foley says

Minister for Equality Norma Foley has urged the Catholic church and the Church of Ireland to 'do the right thing' on mother and baby home redress. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Minister for Equality Norma Foley has urged the Catholic church and the Church of Ireland to “do the right thing” on mother and baby home redress after years of talks with eight church bodies ended without a financial contribution in most cases.

“There is an opportunity as I’ve said for the orders to rethink their position,” Ms Foley told reporters at Government Buildings.

“Just to say this reference is not just to the Catholic hierarchy, we’re also talking about the Church of Ireland. We’re talking about many orders and institutions here. It behoves all of us who have a place of responsibility within those orders and institutions to ensure that the right thing is done.”

Although legal experts say the Government faces steep legal barriers against any move to compel orders to make a financial contribution to redress, Ms Foley has asked Attorney General Rossa Fanning to examine whether the State can take further steps.

The end of talks comes almost five years after the October 2020 Commission of Investigation report examined harm caused to tens of thousands of unmarried women and their children at 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes. The inquiry covered the decades between 1922 and 1998.

The Minister published a report on Tuesday by former trade unionist Sheila Nunan showing a €12.97 million cash offer from the Sisters of Bon Secours, which the Government has agreed to accept.

The Government separately resolved to consider the offer of a school building from the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

The Sisters of St John of God made a “conditional” offer of a €75,000 donation but the Minister did not accept that offer.

“The remaining bodies did not offer any contribution,” Ms Foley’s department said, adding that “all relevant parties have a collective responsibility” to respond to the legacy of mother and baby homes.

Ms Nunan reported no offer from five other Catholic and Protestant church bodies: the Good Shepherd sisters; the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary order; the Sisters of Mercy; the Legion of Mary lay order; and the Representative Church Body of the Church of Ireland.

“The State does not walk away from its responsibility. We have asked the orders to do likewise,” Ms Foley said.

“Really what we’re saying to the orders is to join the State in seeking to make reparation – and I’m very clear in saying making reparation in terms of finances, that will never ever wipe away what was endured, what was suffered by women and children here. It never will,” she added.

“But it is a step of reparation. It’s an acknowledgment. I think the Pope himself has been very clear where he talks about church and state doing what needs to be done here so there is clarity there.”