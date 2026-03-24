‘Big ticket’ promises for children ‘yet to materialise’ almost 18 months after election

Campaigners are concerned about the pace at which child and family homelessness is increasing. File image. Photograph: iStock

Many “big-ticket promises” made before the last general election have yet to materialise, the Children’s Rights Alliance (CRA) has said.

The group published its 2026 Report Card on Tuesday, ranking the Government’s efforts last year in areas that affect children and young people.

It gave the Government “a low D grade” on issues such as social housing, homelessness and accommodation for people seeking international protection.

CRA chief executive Tanya Ward said many of the promises made before the general election in November 2024 had yet to be fulfilled.

“The big-ticket promises we heard throughout the election cycle and the Government’s first year in office, like reducing the cost of childcare, tackling the housing and homelessness crisis and improving access to healthcare services have yet to materialise,” she said.

Noting the Programme for Government was published by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Independents in January last year, Ward said the report “shows a difficult road ahead for the Government if the pace of change stays the same”.

On the Government’s record on housing, Ward said: “The pace at which child and family homelessness is increasing when matched against the pace of building social housing is a major concern.”

The number of homeless people in the State topped a record 17,000 last month, including more than 5,300 children, figures from the Department of Housing showed.

CRA’s report is also critical of the standard of accommodation being offered to families seeking international protection. Ward said some children were “living in unthinkable conditions in emergency accommodation centres”.

However, the report gave the Government “credit where credit is due”, namely in terms of senior cycle reform in schools, the development of the Child and Family Homelessness Action Plan and capital investment in early childhood education and care.