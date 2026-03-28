Seamus Hurley-Langton bags a brace as Connacht see off Ospreys

Connacht's Shamus Hurley-Langton in action against Ospreys during Saturday's URC fixture at the Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

URC: Connacht 21 Ospreys 14

Connacht made hard work of claiming a seventh victory in their bid to break into the URC top eight in overcoming Ospreys at the Dexcom Stadium.

Connacht eked out the win with a 72nd-minute try from replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine produced the winning try after fullback Sean Naughton delivered the vital final pass.

Despite failing to earn a valuable bonus point, this fifth win on the trot ensured Connacht remain in contention for a top-eight finish, currently ninth in the table.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster commended his side on “a good gritty win” against an Ospreys’ team “that wouldn’t go away”.

“Not perfect, but we won, and our bench in its entirety was strong.

“We know how good the Ospreys are – they had a load of internationals coming back in, which made a difference. They really put it up to us,” Lancaster added.

Connacht's Darragh Murray is tackled by Ospreys' Rhys Henry. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The Welsh side, who sit 11th, are in a similar position to Connacht, with head coach Mark Jones remarking: “Where there is hope, there is effort.”

He added: “With four games remaining, we want to finish as high up the log as we can. We are not out of it yet.”

Connacht had the slight edge in attack and possession but almost went into the break seven points adrift only for Ospreys had a converted try chalked off after a review, leaving things all square on 7-7 at half-time.

Having dominated the opening 20 minutes, the westerners capitalised on successive penalties, as both Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham made life difficult for the visitors. From a penalty to touch, the Connacht pack kept it tight and Shamus Hurley-Langton delivered, with fullback Sean Naughton adding the extras.

Although the hosts enjoyed much of the possession, they couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard, and Ospreys found their opening score in the 23rd minute when Daniel Kasende got over off a tap penalty, Dan Edwards levelling the game with his conversion.

Matthew Devine scores a late try for Connacht despite Ospreys' Luke Morgan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It put a pep in the step of the visitors as they pushed on to half-time. Their dominant scrum provided an attacking platform but Connacht’s defence managed to hold out until captain Jac Morgan looked to have broken through just in time for the break.

On review, the final pass from Edwards was deemed forward in a large reprieve for Connacht.

Heeding the first-half warning, the home side burst into action after the restart, Hurley-Langton claiming his second try of the evening on 45 minutes, Naughton again slotting over the conversion for 14-7.

A yellow card for Darragh Murray gave Ospreys some impetus with a scrum in front of the posts, but Connacht maintained the pressure to force a knock-on to relieve the immediate pressure.

While Dave Heffernan marshalled another strong defensive effort, Ospreys eventually got their reward when the ball was kicked dead and Luke Morgan capitalised off the resulting scrum to claim their second try, Edwards adding the extras.

But Connacht regained the initiative going into the final 10 minutes. After a missed penalty from Naughton which followed a yellow card for Jac Morgan on 72 minutes, Connacht found another opportunity to go ahead when Matthew Devine made a break from midfield to spot Naughton. The fullback made 30 metres before delivering the vital pass back inside to Devine to touch down under the posts for the winning score.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 11 mins: Hurley-Langton try, Naughton con 7-0; 23: Kasende try, Edwards con 7-7; Half-time 7-7; 45: Hurley-Langton try, Naughton con 14-7; 56: Morgan try, Edwards con 14-14; 74: Devine try, Naughton con 21-14

CONNACHT: S Naughton; S Jennings, C Forde, B Aki, F Treacy; J Ioane, B Murphy; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, D Murray; J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle (capt). Replacements: J Carty for Treacy (17 mins), B Bohan for Buckley, S Illo for Bealham (both 52), D O’Connor for J Murphy (59), M Devine for B Murphy (64), M Victory for Heffernan (66), B Murphy for Forde (68), O McCormack for Hurley-Langton (69).

Yellow card: D Murray (48 mins).

OSPREYS: J Walsh; D Kasende, E Boshoff, K Williams, L Morgan; D Edwards, L Davies; S Thomas, S Parry, R Henry; R Davies, H Sutton; J Ratti, J Morgan (capt), M Morse. Replacements: M Nagy for Boshoff, M Morris for Morse (both 51 mins), R Smith for R Davies, G Phillips for Thomas, B Warren for Henry (all 52), E Daniel for Parry (66), J Fender for Ratti (73), H Williams for L Davies.

Yellow card: J Morgan (72 mins).

Referee: F Vedovelli (ITA).